Spain has held fifteen general elections since 1979 and has been governed by seven presidents from three different parties on a difficult path in which it has had to overcome the potholes of four failed investitures and two electoral repetitions in seven years. The fourth was that of the popular candidate Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who opted to be elected president of the XV Legislature despite not having guaranteed sufficient support.

Looking back, in nine of the 17 investiture plenary sessions that have taken place to date, the candidate obtained the support of the Chamber in the first vote. Leopoldo Calvo-Sotelo (1981), José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (2008), Mariano Rajoy (2016) and Pedro Sánchez (2020) achieved it by a simple majority in the second round.

And on four occasions -Sánchez in 2016 and 2019, Rajoy in 2016 and Feijóo this Friday-, the candidates did not achieve the confidence of the Chamber. Paradoxically, the PSOE leader’s two frustrated attempts were with the vote against Unidas Podemos, who finally became his government partner in the XIV Legislature and with whom he aspires – now integrated into Sumar – to reissue the coalition Executive in an eventual investiture of Sánchez.

XI Legislature



With the emergence of the ‘new politics’ in 2015 and a multicolored parliamentary arc, 2016 was a year of instability and milestones after almost four decades of bipartisanship. The first unprecedented situation was caused by the PP candidate, Mariano Rajoy, who with a short majority of 123 seats declined the King’s offer to try to form a Government after the results obtained on December 20, 2015.

Yes, Pedro Sánchez tried it then, who became the first candidate for the investiture who did not belong to the most voted list and was the protagonist of the first frustrated investiture of democracy. Sánchez, who proclaimed that he would never reach a governability agreement with the Popular Party, appeared in the debate with an alliance with Albert Rivera’s Ciudadanos.

The pact was harshly criticized by both the PP and Podemos, which at the investiture plenary session were one step ahead of Sánchez. This division was used by the independentistas as a bargaining chip to demand progress in their sovereignty process to support any candidate. And with this background scenario, the socialist leader did not obtain more support than the sum of both parties in the first vote and the Canarian Coalition in the second, 131 deputies.

The manifest inability of the two major parties to reach an agreement started the constitutional clock, leading Spain to a historic situation: the holding of the second general elections in six months, on June 26, 2016. In these elections the PP came out reinforced at the polls and the PSOE and Podemos – Iglesias did not manage to overtake the socialists – saw their support diminished after failing to agree to sign an agreement.

XII Legislature



Three weeks after receiving the order from the King, Rajoy went to the investiture on August 30, 2016. Again, without having sufficient support. Congress said ‘no’ to the president of the PP twice. The first, on August 31, with 170 votes in favor (those of his party, Ciudadanos and Canarian Coalition) compared to 180 against the rest of the political forces.

Rajoy tried to convince Sánchez to allow him to govern with his abstention, but he was belligerent with the candidate and two days later, on September 2, the Chamber turned its back on him again in a second vote without changes.

After a new round of consultations from the king, the president of Congress, Ana Pastor, called in extremis an investiture debate again with Rajoy as a candidate in order to avoid the third elections in a year that was held on the 26th, 27th and October 29th. After the defenestration of Sánchez in his party, on October 1, the Federal Committee of the PSOE decided to abstain in the second vote and the Galician candidate was elected president by a simple majority with 170 votes in favor, 111 against and 68 abstentions.

Ironically, Rajoy did not complete the term. On May 31 and June 1, 2018, a surprising motion of censure was debated in Congress with the reborn Sánchez, who had regained the general secretary of the PSOE in primaries, as a presidential candidate.

XIII Legislature



The blocking of the 2019 General State Budgets, which were overthrown with the votes of PP, Cs and the independentists after the crisis due to the latter’s demands for a mediator to try to channel the Catalan ‘procés’, led Sánchez to call general elections on April 28. The PSOE obtained 123 deputies; the PP, 66; Citizens, 57; United We Can, 33; and Vox, 24.

Socialists and purples once again revealed their differences and did not achieve a meeting point between Iglesias’ aspirations for power and those that Sánchez was willing to grant, which is why the PSOE was unable to reach an agreement even with Ciudadanos —whose 57 deputies voted in against—nor with a hypothetical progressive bloc formed by Unidas Podemos and some pro-independence parties, which abstained. So the investiture that was held on July 22, 23 and 25 led to a new failed attempt with only 124 deputies in favor of the socialist candidate, 155 against and 67 abstentions.

Two months after the frustrated attempt and with the political focus focused on the impossibility of forming a Government after several attempts at negotiation with Unidas Podemos, Sánchez spoke in a television interview the famous words that have haunted him throughout the last legislature when he assured that “no “I could sleep at night” if it granted the party then led by Pablo Iglesias key or “state” ministries in the coalition Executive. Five days later, the electoral repetition was called for November 10.

XV Legislature



After his poor results in the regional and municipal elections on May 28, Sánchez called early elections for July 23. The numbers that the polls showed in these elections translated into a chamber divided into two blocks without a sufficient majority to form a Government and with the key to governability in the hands of the Catalan independence parties, which from the first moment in the negotiations for a pact of investiture, they demanded an amnesty for those involved in the process and a self-determination referendum.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the party that won the elections, decided to accept the King’s commission and opted to be elected president without having been able to obtain the majority necessary to avoid a failed investiture. In the first round and with 172 supports from the PP, Vox, Canarian Coalition and UPN, and 178 against, he did not achieve the required absolute majority.

In the second vote, where a simple majority was enough, it obtained 172 votes in favor, one null vote – that of the Junts deputy Eduard Pujol, who voted ‘yes by mistake’ – and 177 against.

With the first empty vote last Tuesday, the two-month period began in which Felipe VI will hold another round of consultations to propose a new candidate.

If the King gives free rein to Sánchez and within that period of two months he fails to be sworn in, the head of state will dissolve the Cortes and call new elections. As the countdown is activated after the aforementioned first investiture vote, which is set for this September 27, citizens would once again be called to go to the polls on January 14 with only one week of electoral campaign that would open King’s Night.