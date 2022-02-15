On a global scale, a scientific race has been unleashed to achieve a definitive method of hydrogen production that can supply large quantities with minimum costs and the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (EPFL), in Switzerland, believes it has found the perfect material from the which to obtain the precious fuel: banana peels.

The chemical process required is also relatively familiar to us, pyrolysis, the same method of cleaning many of our domestic kitchen ovens, making the procedure accessible to almost any economy and at almost any technological level. What the EPFL researchers have devised is an ultrafast biomass splitting process using flash light irradiation to convert dry biomass powders, such as banana peel, into valuable gases and solids, including hydrogen and biochar.

The process works by heating molecules under flashes of intense white light to split the molecules into smaller gaseous and solid molecules. Hubert Girault of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne explains that xenon lamps produce a bright white light that closely mimics natural sunlight and allows temperatures to exceed 1,000°C for a few milliseconds.

The banana peel contains a lot of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen in the form of carbohydrates, water, and protein. It is pre-dried at 105°C for 24 hours to remove moisture before being ground and sieved to create a fine powder. Then, in just 14.5 milliseconds, exposure to the flash of a xenon lamp generates 100 liters of hydrogen, along with carbon monoxide, some light hydrocarbons, and 330 g of solid biochar per kilogram of banana peel powder. Girault assures that ‘if all the banana peels in the world were used to produce hydrogen through photopyrolysis, the annual production would be 40 kilotonnes, that is, the theoretical annual production of a 300 megawatt electrolyser’, such commercial electrolysers of such high power do not even exist today.

It should be added that it is not only bananas that offer this conversion possibility; the process also works with corn on the cob, orange peel, coffee beans and coconut shells, with potential for a range of other materials including industrial waste.

Girault’s team is also already seeing the first positive results from experiments separating rubbers and cooking oils. Ioanna Dimitriou, an expert in thermochemical conversion of biomass and waste at the University of Nottingham, in the United Kingdom, points out that “this is a novel thermochemical route to produce hydrogen from biomass waste, without the need to provide additional heat to the reactor, as in conventional pyrolysis, which can increase costs and greenhouse gases.” “It also produces high yields of biochar, currently a promising solution for significant climate benefits,” she adds.

The EPFL investigation, having reached this point, now focuses on solving the main problem detected in the process, which is none other than the low efficiency of the xenon lamps. “We still need to tackle an industrial expansion using xenon lamps, but this academic study illustrates that it is interesting to combine photochemistry with high-temperature chemistry, and I believe that the future lies in solar photopyrolysis,” says Girault. Dimitriou adds that as processes are developed, comprehensive life cycle analyzes and economic evaluations will look more closely at the environmental and economic benefits of this technology. “What is clear is that with just a flashlamp you can do high-temperature chemistry, without the need for expensive reactors,” he concludes.

The EFFL has been inspired in the development of this technique by the processes commonly used in the curing of inks for electronic printing. The relevance of the finding is reinforced by the fact that the process indirectly captures CO2 reserves from the atmosphere. The hydrogen obtained is used to obtain electricity and in turn more hydrogen, which begins a chain of energy production that is self-sustaining, renewable and harmless to the environment, to which biochar is added, among whose uses Fertilizer also stands out.