The roads become more dangerous with bad weather conditions. For this reason, the probability of having an accident increases significantly on these days when storms make an appearance in a large part of Spain.

For this reason from the DGT They have published a series of recommendations to take into account when we are going to get behind the wheel. With rain the braking distance is lengthened and visibility is reduced. You have to avoid sudden maneuvers, increase the safety distance, reduce speed and have tires in good condition are the best allies.

With rain and cold, the normal thing is that the car windows tend to fog up. As was the case with snow and ice, the best thing to do is to mix the air conditioning with the heat from the heating and direct this mixture towards the front window. In a few minutes the car will have demisted. It is advisable to check if the air vents are closed, since with them closed these tips will not help.

But in addition to these basic safety recommendations, drivers are exposed to receiving a series of fines if certain precautions are not taken.

One of them, for p Stepping into a puddle and splashing a pedestrian: article 46 states that the driver must slow down «when water, gravel or other materials can be splashed or projected onto other road users», therefore the consideration of an infraction and its seriousness are linked to speed, as it is not adapted to the conditions of the road.

Another inadvisable custom is to stop the car to wait for it to clear up in a prohibited area. Stopping or parking the car on curves, slope changes, parking areas for the exclusive use of people with disabilities, tunnels, underpasses, intersections or in any other dangerous place or where circulation is seriously impeded or constitutes a risk, especially for pedestrians, it is sanctioned with a fine of 200 euros.

In addition, article 19 of the General Traffic Regulations states that “the glazed surface of the vehicle must allow, in any case, clear visibility of the driver on the entire road on which it circulates”. Therefore, the windshield must not only be free of cracks or breaks that impede visibility, but it must also be free of dirt. If this is not the case, the penalty will amount to 200 euros.

If we carry the wiper blades in poor condition, worn or damaged, we can be fined based on article 84 of the Traffic and Road Safety Code, agents can immobilize the vehicle if it presents “deficiencies that constitute a particularly serious risk to road safety”, in addition to imposing a penalty that can range from 80 to 200 euros.

We must also remember that the law penalizes the use of a mobile phone while driving as a serious infraction, so we cannot be tempted to send a message warning that we will be late due to bad weather.

Not having the lights on or if they don’t work properly can also cost us dearly. Carrying a headlight that doesn’t work or not using the lights correctly are attitudes that are classified as serious offenses and are punishable by a fine of 200 euros.

Regarding the license plate, if it is dirty or illegible due to rain, mud or tree leaves that can cover it during weather phenomena such as those of a DANA, such as heavy rain, it can become a reason for a penalty of 200 euros. . In the event that it is identified that the license plate has been tampered with, the penalty will amount to 6,000 euros and the deduction of 6 points from the driver’s license.

Finally, not using the turn signals when performing a maneuver behind the wheel is an offense punishable by a 200-euro fine, while not using them correctly (not using them sufficiently in advance, signaling the wrong way or deactivating the turn signal during the entire maneuver, for example during an overtaking) will result in a penalty of 80 euros.