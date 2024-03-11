'The Other Concha' is América TV's new proposal to brighten the nights of Peruvian families. This novel, which will be released in the coming days on the screens of said medium, will have Tula Rodriguez, Milene Vasquez and Paul Martin in the leading roles, who will be accompanied by a cast made up of talented actors who hope to quickly win the affection of all homes. In addition, this new alternative will be produced by Michelle Alexander, so quality is fully assured.

Last Thursday, at the facilities of America Televisionthe presentation conference was held 'The Other Concha', in which we were able to find out all the details of its premiere, as well as who will be part of this ambitious production. Here, we tell you everything about its launch so you don't miss any details of this fun story.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the back' dorama style! Series premieres romantic trailer starring July and Cristóbal

Watch the trailer for 'The Other Concha' HERE

When is 'The Other Concha' released?

'The Other Concha' will make its grand premiere on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 on América Televisión screens. This new program is part of the media's commitment to brighten the nights of Peruvian homes and provide us with fun stories.

For this new production, the lead role will feature Tula Rodriguez, who, after 2 years, will participate again in a national soap opera. It must be remembered that she participated in 'Luz de Luna 2' in 2022 in the role of Mirella.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Súper Ada', cast: which actors appear in the new América TV soap opera with Maricarmen Marín?

Paul Martin He will be the leading man of the novel and will also play an important role in the series. The 57-year-old actor's most recent work was in the second season of 'Maricucha', which ended in April 2023.

For its part, Milene Vasquez will have an antagonistic role in 'The Other Concha' after the great success of 'Soltera, casada,widow, divorced', a film in which she had a leading role and which was the most watched Peruvian film in our country throughout 2023 .

YOU CAN SEE: Does Alessia die in 'At the bottom there is room'? Script leak goes viral and leaves fans in SHOCK

What time does 'The Other Concha' premiere?

'The Other Concha' will release its first episode at 9.40 p.m. m. In this way, it will replace 'Light of Hope', a novel that is also being produced by Michelle Alexander and is in its final chapters.

Likewise, this new program, which is scheduled to be broadcast from Monday to Friday, will be launched immediately after 'Súper Ada', another recent América TV soap opera that will be broadcast until the arrival of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', which It still does not have a premiere date for its season 11.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom' returns! América TV series begins season 11 and announces new actors

What is 'The Other Concha' about?

As could be seen in the trailers, the story of 'The Other Concha' shows us the problem of former minister Emilio Concha (Paul Martin), who fakes his death to avoid going to prison. However, he did not mention that, after said situation, it was revealed that he had two families: one with Estela (Tula Rodríguez) and another with Catalina (Milene Vásquez).

'The Other Concha' will be released to replace 'Luz de Esperanza', a novel that is coming to an end. Photo: Instagram América TV

What is the cast of 'The Other Concha'?

Tula Rodríguez as Estela

Milene Vasquez as Catalina

Paul Martin as Emilio

Andrés Vílchez as Walter

Raiza Ortiz as Jesusa

Sebastián Barreto as Pochito

Miguel Dávalos as Guido

Sirena Ortiz as Josephine

Amil Mikati as Max

Gabriela Billoti as Leticia

Miguel Álvarez as Leopoldo

Estefano Meier as Bernard

Fernando Niño as Amador

Carlos Victoria as Don Felipe

Fiorella Luna as Susanita

Elisa Costa as Eferling

Julián Legaspi as Julito

Carla Arriola as Roberta

Macarena Argote as Patty.

#39The #Concha39 #release #date #time #cast #synopsis #América