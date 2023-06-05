The other companion of Alessandro Impagnatiello: “After the crime she said to me: Giulia is sleeping. But the bed was empty”

“He was clearly agitated to the point of sweating, he told me that Giulia was asleep, then that he was with a friend”. It is the story told to the carabinieri by A. about her, the first to suspect that Alessandro Impagnatiello had killed her seven months pregnant partner.

The 23-year-old Italian-English, with whom the barman of the Armani Bamboo bar had been carrying on a parallel relationship for months, spoke to the investigators about the clarifying meeting with Giulia Tramontano and the suspicions she immediately harbored against her colleague. Statements made during two interviews which, according to La Repubblica, were decisive in convincing the investigators to focus even more on Impagnatiello, who confessed a few hours after the ex-lover’s second interrogation.

The 23-year-old had been dating him since last June. In December she had assured her that he had left Giulia Tramontano with her, in the same month in which the 23-year-old also discovered she was pregnant with her. She had then decided by mutual agreement with Impagnatiello to interrupt her pregnancy while she, without her knowledge, continued that of the 30-year-old barman’s partner. “When he told me that they had broken up in my visits at home I could no longer find any make-up, toothbrush, bathrobe, signs of Giulia’s presence”, reports the report of the girl’s interviews. “There were no photos. Sometimes I noticed details like the hair straightener, but she told me that every now and then Giulia came back to take her things again ”. In April she begins to suspect: “He had left for Ibiza and told me that he was alone but I understood that it was not so”. After the trip “I peeked on her phone seeing photos of them in Ibiza, she was clearly pregnant. He noticed that I was looking at the photos and snatched the phone from my hand and we had a half argument that I interrupted because of other people present ”.

Then a new lie: “he told me the baby wasn’t his, that they had done a DNA test. I had believed him. He told me that the reason for the trip with Giulia was because she was down in the dumps”. It didn’t take much for this lie to come out too. “He made the mistake of lending me his iPad” and “there I found the document he composed, the logo and a facsimile”, to falsify the DNA test, “so I was sure it was fake”. Then on her birthday, her umpteenth excuse not to let her go to her house (“my water pipe broke”). By this time the young woman had “been starting to record conversations” with the barman.

She would then have contacted Giulia Tramontano, finding the number on Impagnatiello’s Ipad. The call arrives at 14.38 on that fateful 27 May. “There in that conversation with Giulia we agreed peacefully, also because we were both victims of a liar, to meet”. Two hours of messages follow, while Impagnatiello tries to postpone the meeting until the next day. “He insisted that it would be better to see all three of them on Sundays after work.”

When cornered, the 30-year-old invents an excuse with the hotel manager (“my mother isn’t well”) to leave early and avoid confrontation with the two companions. Instead, they meet outside the Armani Bamboo bar, talking to each other for an hour. “Giulia arrives at the hotel, our meeting was really cordial so much so that as soon as we met we embraced in female solidarity”, he told the carabinieri. “Giulia told me that she was only interested in the baby, that she would go home just to talk to Alessandro and leave him. She still didn’t know if she had gone to Naples to see her parents but she certainly didn’t want to see Alessandro anymore. I proposed that if she needed it she could come to my house to sleep. But she said not to worry. She left around 6.45pm”. The 29-year-old, killed between 19.05 and 20.30, suddenly stops answering her messages, which from 20.31 take on a different tone. To write them is Impagnetiello, who by impersonating Giulia tries to push her girlfriend away.

She begins to worry “because I didn’t know what happened to Giulia and what he was capable of”. She tries to call him and manages to get in touch with him on the third attempt, asking to be shown Giulia on video call. “She told me that Giulia was sleeping. I asked to confirm this and he told me that she was at a friend’s. Following my insistence, he went into the house and showed me the bed where it wasn’t there, then he also showed me the sofa, at my request. He told me that she had gone to a friend of his. He also told me on a Whatsapp audio. However, in the house, from the images that Alessandro showed me, Giulia was not there but Alessandro was clearly agitated to the point of appearing sweaty”.

After the nine-minute video call, Impagnetiello asks to see it at the end of the shift, at 1.30. She is frightened and instead asks to be driven home by a colleague. “When I got home I noticed Alessandro, he was standing at the tram stop thinking I was going back by tram. I went up to the house without him seeing me. He started ringing when I told him I was already home. Finally he came up and I spoke to him through the bars of the gallery window. He insisted that I let him in, but I didn’t want to because I was afraid”. The day after another disturbing clue: from her backpack he sees, and photographs, appearing, “blue latex gloves that she took from work”, which Impagnatiello would later confess to having used to burn the body.