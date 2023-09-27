A NATURAL PERSON with business activity has become “the tsar” of cleaning and surveillance in the state of Quintana Roo.

Hoard contracts in universitiesin it Power of attorney and, above all, in the state delegations of organizations such as the ISSSTEthe Infrastructure Secretariat and the controversy Segalmex.

Since the age of 28, Mario Ernesto Montalvo Hernandez is public sector supplier in that state of the Mexican Caribbean and already accumulates contracts for around 300 million pesos.

The majority, by the way, questioned for irregularities in the bidding processes, for overpricing or for alleged cases of exploitation of older adults that he presents as his employees.

The aforementioned character is registered with local authorities as a provider of cleaning, gardening, fumigation, surveillance and computer equipment repair services..

But The IMSS delegation has hired him for maintenance work in all its units in the state, despite not having a corporate purpose that justifies the service..

Among the best clients of Montalvo Hernandez is found the University of Quintana Rooin which it has offered cleaning services for all its campuses since 2012.

Although his best years were, without a doubt, during the recent rectorship of Francisco López Mena, the same one who served as Secretary General of the Government with Carlos Joaquín González.

From 2019 to 2022, a period in which he was in charge of the university, he was assigned four contracts for the “surveillance and cleaning service of the school.” University of Quintana Roo”.

The first year for 7.5 millions of pesosin the second for another 8.5 millions and for the third by 11.8 millions of pesos further. And before the rector was replaced, they assigned him 13.4 million.

In just three years, the cost of service for the University of Quintana Roo It practically doubled, even though the conditions are the same.

It is known that the contract will soon be renewed, a process that will now correspond to the administration of the new rector Consuelo Natalia Fiorentini, close to the current governor, Mara Lezama.

Montalvo is expected to maintain the contract with the university, since the new Lezama government assured him a contract with the State Health Services, for 11.3 million pesos.

It is, again, for the “cleaning service in administrative units and medical units.”

THE PURCHASE OF X-ray equipment non-intrusive, at least in the 17 customs offices administered by the Secretary of the Navy, is walking as requested by that department commanded by José Rafael Ojeda Durán. The same can be said of the bidding process of the Secretariat of National Defense, led by Luis Cresencio Sandoval, who in turn awarded another contract for the equipment of the 21 customs offices that it operates. The two secretariats advance in their respective facilities. But in both cases there is a company that was the big loser of the bidding processes: LTP Global, owned by Luis Felipe Puente Correa, the son of Alfredo del Mazo’s former Secretary of Government. The company continues to challenge the two processes in the hope of getting something.

FORMER DIRECTORS OF the former Altán Redes are suing Morgan Stanley for breach of a service contract. They demand the payment of a results bonus that they agreed to before Q4 capitalized and assumed control of the operator now directed by Carlos Lerma. The award was tied to network development, coverage percentages and financial restructuring, and was authorized by the Remuneration Committee. As the investment bank run by Jaime Martínez-Negreteno honored him, he was sued at work, a process that has advanced so much that the former executives are now being pressured by the Attorney General’s Office of Alejandro Gertz Manero, because the conflict escalated to government, which is the majority shareholder.

THE HEAVY DEBT of Altos Hornos de México (AHMSA) jumped another 112 millions of dollars. It is the remainder that Alonso Ancira no longer continued to pay as part of the reparation agreement to which he committed to Pemex, directed by Octavio Romero, for the sale of Agro Nitrogenados. The businessman only managed to make two amortizations: one for 50 million and another for 54 million, the latter last December. However, the businessman did not pay anything again to reach the 216 million, which was what he accepted before the General Prosecutor of the Republicwhat commands Alejandro Gertz Manero. Now those 112 million were charged to the total debt of the Monclova steel company.

THE ONE WHO ALREADY walks around like a zombie, convinced that he will prevail in next year’s elections Xochitl Galvezis he governor of Nuevo León. There is no human power to convince him not to embark on the adventure that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the founder of the Citizen Movement Party, Dante Delgado, sold him. Samuel Garcia He no longer even listens to his political guru, Rafael Valenzuela, the founder of Euzen, who was a relevant factor in the arrival of Enrique Alfaro to the governorship of Jalisco. Another who has already ignored Samuel and who used to be his interlocutor with part of the Monterrey Group of 10, is Juan Ignacio Garza Herrera, the CEO of Xigniux.

THE NEWS IN the world of lawyers is the recent separation of Eduardo Gallástegui from the firm DLA Piper, after a relationship of almost nine years. Soon, Gallástegui will announce the new project he will focus on. The experienced Mexican lawyer, one of the most prominent in the country, will resume his independent practice, just as he practiced it for 30 years. Gallástegui’s return will be supported by a fresh, flexible and innovative office model, focused on new generations who deserve greater certainty and speed in their growth processes. This innovative model will surely arouse great interest in an important sector of the legal profession in Mexico.

YESTERDAY A BELL RINGING WAS CARRIED OUT IN Mexican stock exchange to celebrate both the fifth anniversary of Fibra Educa’s initial public offering and the placement of its first debt issuance program linked to sustainability. Fibra Educa, chaired by Jorge Nacer and directed by Raúl Martínez Solares, is today the third largest fiber in Mexico by market capitalization value. It has reached this level in just five years and to date remains the only one in Mexico and the world dedicated to the operation of real estate related to education. In these five years its value grew 175% and maintained its distributions even during the entire health contingency.

