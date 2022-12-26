Italy is a candidate to play a role of primary importance in the Mediterranean energy scene, and it does so also thanks to a large – as well as historic – contribution from the European Union: the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security has in fact started the procedure authorization for the new electricity interconnection between our country and Tunisia, a 600 Mw submarine power line in direct current that will connect Europe and Africa.

The project will cost a total of 850 million euros, but in accordance with the Uw Regulation 347/2013 it has been included in the list of Projects of Common Interest (Pci), and for this reason it will be financed for 307 million euros through the EU fund “Connecting Europe Facility” (CEF), usually intended for the development of plans aimed at upgrading EU energy infrastructures.

It is the first time that European CEF funds have been allocated to a project developed by a Member State and a third State: this means that the need to differentiate the forms of energy procurement, in a period dominated by the uncertainty of international relations, it goes beyond any geopolitical border. As further evidence of the strategic importance of the power line, the European Commission has allocated more than half of the budget available in the 2022 tender to the project. The energy bridge with Tunisia has been recognized as an essential tool for completing the European internal market of energy and thus help the EU achieve its strategic objectives: secure, sustainable and reasonably priced supplies for all European citizens and a climate-neutral economy by 2050.

There are currently 98 projects on the PCI list, of which 67 for the transmission and storage of electricity, 20 in the gas sector, 6 in the context of networks for the transport of carbon dioxide and 5 in that of smart grids . These construction sites under the aegis of Brussels enjoy a series of bureaucratic advantages such as accelerated permit granting procedures (lasting up to three and a half years), a better, faster and leaner environmental assessment, and a single national authority responsible for coordinating all certificate issuance procedures.

Terna’s role

The power line will be built by Terna and Steg, the Tunisian electricity operator. “It is a strategic infrastructure for our country and for Europe, which will be able to contribute significantly to energy independence, the security of the electricity system and the development of renewable sources”, says Stefano Donnarumma, Terna’s CEO. Together with its Tunisian counterpart, the company had already begun in the early 2000s to devise a way to connect the electricity grid of the two countries.

But we had to wait until 2007 before the official ratifications by the two executives. On 30 April 2019, an intergovernmental agreement was signed between Italy and Tunisia to support the development of the interconnection project. On 22 October 2019, Terna and Steg signed a declaration of common interest with the aim of intensifying industrial cooperation in the field of electricity infrastructure. Given the strategic value of the work for the entire Mediterranean basin, an important loan has also arrived from the World Bank for the implementation of detailed feasibility studies and preliminary planning: both phases are currently underway.

Specifically, the project involves the construction of 200 km of Hvdc submarine cables, from the English “High Voltage Direct Current”, a direct current electricity transmission system rather than alternating current (as is more frequently used) which leads greater advantages if used over long transmission distances and with direct lines, as is the case with the Italy-Tunisia power line.

It will be a real energy bridge that will connect the existing electrical station of Partanna, in the province of Trapani, to a newly built station in the Capo Bon peninsula, in Africa. As far as Italy is concerned, from the landing point in Castelvetrano, the underground cable will travel 18 kilometers of existing roads without affecting the local environment and landscape.

Low impact

A work of this magnitude has in fact raised concerns among the inhabitants of the area and the associations, who fear a negative impact on the territory. Terna has ensured that the marine-environmental studies, currently underway, will make it possible to define the best route in respect of the seabed and ecosystems. The new station will be surrounded by a natural barrier of trees and will be built with architecture and colors in harmony with the landscape.

Before proceeding with the actual project, we went through a long phase of public consultations in the municipalities affected by the intervention, which ended in July 2021, during which the observations received from administrations, entities and citizens were analyzed and discussed. The talks revealed that the beaches, a major concern in an area highly sought after by tourists in high season, will not be touched by the power line: the cable is completely buried through controlled horizontal drilling, which means that the activity will not interferes with the shoreline, so the beach hosting the cable does not suffer any interference or limitation.

In the period necessary for the construction of the converter station, about 4 years between the opening of the construction site and commissioning, it will still be possible to swim along the coast: the power line will not release toxic substances, apart from a minimal emission of chlorine located in the vicinity of the electrode, and only there – in an area that is in any case not commonly accessible by swimming – will a restricted bathing ban be indicated on the maps.

The work brings Italy closer to achieving the objectives set by the National Transmission Grid Development Plan, which provides for a coverage of 55% of gross electricity consumption from renewable energy sources by 2030 (compared to 35% in 2019) . To do this, by the end of the decade it will be necessary to install about 40 GW of new renewable capacity consisting almost exclusively of sources such as wind and photovoltaics.

It is also the umpteenth piece of energy relations between our country and North Africa, considered a potential hub for the production and export of clean electricity: in addition to being able to count on excellent sun exposure and moderate wind, they are also geographically close to the European market. According to Snam, the company that manages the Italian gas pipeline network, in addition to electricity, Italy could also import green hydrogen from African countries bordering the Mediterranean, a zero-emission fuel derived from wind and solar energy, a price 14 percent lower than that of domestic production.