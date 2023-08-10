The Monterrey Football Club has not finished closing its ranks and they are still waiting to be able to incorporate one more reinforcement for the Apertura 2023 and it could be one more attacker.
the future of Jesus Manuel “Tecatito” Corona with Sevilla it is still quite uncertain because he has not been able to fully recover from the injury that left him out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which is why he could return to Mexican soccer and the royal team is very interested in repatriating him and even It has been reported in recent hours that the Gang has launched its first offer for its services.
Faced with the possibility of the 30-year-old footballer leaving the Spanish team and returning to Liga MX, Monterrey emerged, a team that is very aware of the situation of its former player, who left its ranks in 2013 to make the leap to Europe after being signed by the Twente from the Netherlands.
Although it is not yet confirmed if Crown He will leave football on the Old Continent, Monterrey is closely following the situation of the Mexican so that if he returns to the country he will join the team in which he was formed.
Some days ago, Jose Luis Mendilivartechnical director of Sevilla, referred to the situation of Crown Tecatito with the LaLiga club, in addition to the fact that he did not ensure his permanence in the team.
“Tecatito is an exceptional player technically, he may be the best or one of the best in the squad. I arrived with two and a half months missing and I was suffering from an injury. He hasn’t fully recovered. Tecatito is an exceptional player technically, he may be the best or of the best of the squad. I arrived with two and a half months to go and I was carrying an injury. He has not finished recovering, today he has not been able to train with the group due to his ankle”, he mentioned about the Mexican.
