#striped🚨 OPERATION RETURN

Tecatito Corona, its surroundings and Seville have already received very strong interest from Rayados.

First offer sent, awaiting response.

First FORMAL contact for the return of the prodigal son.@mmdeportesmx https://t.co/WsLEm2G4Oq

— Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) August 9, 2023