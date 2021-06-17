Weekend of second parts on the billboard. Perhaps no one had asked eagerly for a new installment of ‘The Other Bodyguard’, but here it is taking up space in the rooms with the appropriate promotional machinery running at full speed. The beginning of the saga fulfilled at the box office, reason more than enough to return to the idea and delight the general public, loved and manipulated, with another serving of old-fashioned jokes between action scenes with a stale smell. As a novelty, for the first time in the history of cinema, Samuel L. Jackson and Morgan Freeman coincide in a movie (With this data they insist on the advertising campaign, perhaps desperately).

Video.



Trailer of ‘The other bodyguard 2’.



Ryan Reynolds continues to exploit his charms as an antihero and Salma Hayek participates in style in the party. Antonio Banderas acts as a charismatic villain, leading a conspiracy that puts the protagonists against the ropes, always at the service of entertainment. Patrick Hughes, responsible for ‘The Expendables 3’, returns behind the camera to direct a sequel that multiplies the explosions and squeezes the undoubted chemistry between the two main actors to the maximum. The friction, steeped in a sense of humor, between their roles, as well as the string of images of cars that skid, collide and catch fire, together with the choreographed fight scenes, are posited by an imaginable audience, devoted to the genre.

Buddy-movies, read colleagues’ films, where an antagonistic couple is the protagonist, generally two individuals with a disparate level of intelligence, between wit and foolishness, are a genre in themselves, especially in the field of comedy of action. ‘The other bodyguard’ and sequel go into this sack. One of the promotional posters for the original film, parodying the mythical film ‘The Bodyguard’ with the incombustible Kevin Costner and the ill-fated singer Whitney Houston, made the objective of the proposal clear. Reynolds and L. Jackson play two characters who don’t quite get along. A protection agent, who hates chaos even though he lives inside it, and a hitman he has faced on several occasions, join forces due to circumstances, but their disagreements remain, although they take some affection. Friends or enemies, they have no choice but to hold on to save their skin.

Antonio Banderas, the villain of ‘The other bodyguard 2’.

“The humor and the absurd scenes are the cohesive element of this film and for me that’s great and I take it,” says Reynolds. «I love to laugh at myself. Movies are a wonderful escape route. I feel very comfortable in this world. Without living up to classics of the subgenre such as ‘The Last Boy Scout’, to cite an obvious title, ‘The Other Bodyguard 2’, shot in Croatia, Italy, the UK, Slovenia and Bulgaria, can easily convince the conscious viewer of what they are going to see. If this filter in the personal criteria can be tiresome.