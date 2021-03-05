“What a ‘blind’ they carry!” Now it turns out that something is true in that street expression to indicate the ‘stoners’, the smokers of hashish or marijuana joints. And it is that fusing cannabis impairs vision, although a large part of consumers are not aware of it. This has just been revealed by an investigation carried out in the University of Granada points out that smoking cannabis significantly alters important visual functions, such as visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, three-dimensional vision or stereopsis, ability to focus or sensitivity to glare. And the truth is that 95% of people think they use cannabis does not affect your vision, or only slightly

A group of researchers from the Optics department of the University of Granada (UGR) have studied the consequences of smoking cannabis in different visual parameters, and how consumers perceive the effect that this drug has on vision, relating both aspects.

This work, directed by Carolina Ortiz Herrera and Rosario González Anera, has been published in theto ‘Scientific Reports’ magazine. Its main author, Sonia Ortiz Peregrina, notes that cannabis use is on the rise despite being an illegal drug. According to the Survey on alcohol, drugs and other addictions in Spain 2019-2020, cannabis use has increased since 2011 in our country. Thus, 37% of Spanish adults have used this drug at some time, and about 10% did so in the last year.

Study on 31 consumers



In this study, carried out con the approval of the Ethics Committee in Human Research of the UGR, a comprehensive visual assessment was performed 31 cannabis users when they had not consumed any substance, and also when they were under the effect of the drug. In addition, the perception they had of the visual effects when they consume this drug was studied.

The results of this work show how after the use of the drug, visual aspects such as visual acuity worsened significantly, contrast sensitivity, three-dimensional vision or stereopsis, ability to focus or sensitivity to glare. Nonetheless, not all subjects reported a worsening of their vision after smoking cannabis. Thus, 30% answered that their vision does not get worse at all and 65% said that it worsens only a little. In addition, the authors point out that the visual parameter that could be most related to the perception of the visual effect that consumers have is contrast sensitivity.

This work has found a negative effect on all the visual parameters evaluated, analyzing for the first time the effect of cannabis on some of them. This results, coupled with lack of awareness that the participants have shown on the deterioration originated after smoking cannabis in the vision, indicate the need to carry out information campaigns, since this deterioration can suppose a danger when carrying out tasks of the daily life.