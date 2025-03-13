The violent death of social educator Belén Cortés has caused the focus to be, definitely, about a dramatic reality that has accompany Badajoz for many months. The dangerous situation with internal minors has been aggravated to unsuspected limits by their own … workers and social educators.

The alleged homicide of Bethlehem, for which three children between 14 and 17 years will be judged, is the unfortunate tip of the iceberg. For months, the Marcelo Nessi Children’s Center has copied several controversies that, for those who work on it, made “a tragedy”, which has finally occurred outside the center, in one of the protected floors. Outside or inside, everyone feels colleagues and part of “the same.” There are those who work in the center and before he did it on the floors or vice versa.

For a while to this part, according to several workers with whom ABC has been able to speak, “the law of fear has prevailed.” The sanctions, they say, “softened” and the inmates “are grown.” One of the workers, who prefers to remain in anonymity, ensures that minors know how to “intimidate them.”

Only in the last month, according to the workers themselves, there have been “three mutiny attempts” in the center, with collective aggressions. Rights of seven or eight minors who cornered and tried to “unravel the wall” to try to use anything as a weapon. In one of them, a guard began to “receive punches” until his teammates could help him.

One of the toughest episodes of recent years ended the kneecap of a watchman. Another partner regrets that “do not commit crimes outside, but they do it in the center.” Those who work at the Marcelo Nessi for years recognize that they had never lived a similar situation. “He has gone as a mother,” acknowledges one of them. The story of any of the situations that have been experienced there are very delicate. One of the workers says that a few weeks ago one of the inmates “threatened with pieces of metacrylate” or as another “exhibited naked” in front of her simulating a masturbation.

Two years on strike

In the center there is a fairly peculiar situation. For a couple of years, the guards are on strike. This is the only collective that does not charge plus of danger: “It charges it to the cook, but not the guards.” And, in addition, they denounce to be the ones who charge the least.

Above the economic, “they feel defenseless,” as Miguel admits. One of his claim, during this time, have been the so -called “antitrauma vests”, with which they still do not count. Therefore and other reasons, they entered an “eternal strike” in which they are still.

There are a number of minimal services that allow having vigilant in the center, but less, perhaps, of which it should: “The other day were all the guards trying to support an inmate who had become aggressive and did not stop.”

In addition, as Miguel denounces, some of the colleagues have an “advanced” age to perform a job of these characteristics: “Some are over 60 years old, we ask that the workforce be renewed and give them a second activity.”

Subcontract

The tragic death of Belén Cortés occurs in a villaged chalet of the Board of Extremadura, which, in turn, manages the company Cerujovi, a subcontract that is responsible for several floors of these characteristics and also of some activities within Marcelo Nessi himself. As the newspaper today points out, the company has received 25 awards from the Board since 2018.

As demonstrated by the demonstrations that followed in Badajoz last Monday, there is some consensus among the workers and social educators in which their conditions are “precarious.” A worker of Marcelo Nessi, recognizes that, if already in the center they feel unprotected, even more on the guardians, where, as in the case of Bethlehem, they face several inmates in complete solitude.

For its part, the Board of Extremadura has confirmed on Tuesday that it will study and apply measures. In fact, he has summoned an urgent meeting with the Superior Court of Justice. However, and although they admit that there were “previous incidents” with the minors involved, they assure that everything was done as provided by law.