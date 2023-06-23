Blue Cross is being completely revamped for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. La Máquina Celeste dropped several players, including Julio César Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori and Rafael Baca, and has also managed to hire new players for the next tournament.
Until now, the cement board has confirmed the arrivals of Moisés Vieira, Carlos Salcedo, Diber Cambindo and Kevin Castaño. According to the most recent reports, Ricardo Ferretti, Cruz Azul strategist, would have requested the hiring of three more players from his board. These are the remaining reinforcements to reach La Noria:
The Tamaulipas striker is having a great season with Sporting Kansas City. His good performance has caught the attention of Cruz Azul and Chivas de Guadalajara, however, it seems that the offer of the Machine is more attractive and that ‘Puligol’ will end up landing at the celestial institution. Several reports indicate that the agreement with the player and the MLS team is close to closing.
The Colombian central defender is the priority of the Machine after the negotiation for Matheus Doria fell through. Although Newell’s Old Boys rejected Cruz Azul’s first offer, everything seems to indicate that the cement companies will reach an agreement with the Argentine team. Ditta is called to be one of the defense leaders along with Carlos Salcedo.
At the direct request of Ricardo Ferretti, Cruz Azul is seeking the signing of Jesús Dueñas. The versatile 34-year-old footballer would arrive at La Noria from FC Juárez. Dueñas can play as a central midfielder, inside and even as a winger on both bands. His role in the Machine would be secondary, but he would bring experience to a roster with many youngsters.
#signings #Ricardo #Ferretti #requested #club #ahead #tournament
Leave a Reply