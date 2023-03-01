Definitely It will go down in history on Sunday, February 26, 2023, after thousands of Mexicans made the so-called “Mexican Spring” possible. A historic mobilization where Organized civil society demanded respect for the Constitution and an end to official harassment against one of the pillars of Mexican democracy: the INE. However, in the early morning of February 26, 2023, in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipasthere was another event that shook Mexico and the world.

An event that, however, did not deserve the attention of the media, let alone the diffusion that was given to the 26-F since the same Sunday morning.

And it is that two days had to pass for the Mexican and world media to start reporting the horror and barbarism launched by members of the Mexican Army, who massacred a handful of defenseless young people.

Yes, a brutal, illegal and extrajudicial execution against citizens who they committed the crimes“of being young, of traveling in a vehicle at dawn, of having gone to different”clubs” throughout the night and try to escape from an illegal military pursuit.

yes other 26-F -actually the second in a row-, since hours after the massacre against young people shot in the neighborhood Manuel Cavazos Lerma, from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Relatives of those massacred took to the streets and attacked the military with sticks and stones.

And it is that the uniformed deployed an operation to try to hide what happened; from towing the truck in which the sacrificed youths were traveling, to kidnapping the bodies, but not before intimidating the witnesses of the massacre.

Another 26-F that pitted aggrieved citizens armed only with sticks and stones against soldiers carrying heavy-caliber weapons.and that according to the videos of the scuffle, they threatened to extend the massacre to the relatives of the executed youths.

The most questionable aspect of the case, however, is that during and after the massacre of the 26-F of terror that lived Tamaulipasno federal authority appeared, neither state nor the municipal authority.

The narco-governor did not respond either Americo Villarreal and its state prosecutor’s office, to the accusations and formal demands by the relatives of the victims and by NGOs locals, human rights defenders.

Even, until yesterday afternoon, the National Human Rights Commission had maintained a complicit silence in the face of the massacre.

At the same time, Raymundo Ramos, president of the Human Rights Committee of Nuevo Laredo, in Tamaulipas, not only denounced the total opacity of the three levels of government, but also He accused the State Prosecutor’s Office and the CNDH of providing impunity for the military assassins.

All this despite the fact that each of the five families of the massacred young people went to the Tamaulipas Prosecutor’s Office to present the corresponding complaintwhich included not only the crime of illegal deprivation of life, but of kidnapping of corpses of the massacred youth.

Until yesterday morning, only some national media, such as El Sol de México and Excelsior had reported the massacre and had followed up on the official complicity, while the rest of the so-called national press ignored the terrifying 26-F where some Tamaulipas families lived.

And in the midst of the obvious media complicity that took place in Mexicothe organization Global Human Rights Watch (HRW) stated “very worried” for the new massacre provoked by the Mexican military; one more atrocity in the Mexico of Lopez Obrador, the president who promised that in his government “There would be no more massacres.”

But it is also one more lie toppled by stubborn reality; a reality that confirms that in the government of workshop More than a thousand massacres have been committed and none of them have been investigated, let alone clarified.

For now, no one can forget that the other 26-F cost the lives of five young people massacred by soldiers under the orders of Lopez Obrador; another crime of State who intend to hide the president Lopez and its criminal tentacles.

And it is that just as thousands of us shouted in the streets of the country a powerful condemnation against the death of the INEwe must also shout with the same intensity a condemnation for the death of the young people massacred by the Mexican army in Tamaulipas.

And therefore the question:

Where are the “sixties” who have not said a single word about the military massacre against Gustavo Pérez Beriles, Wilberto Mata Estrada, Jonathan Aguilar Sánchez, Gustavo Ángel Juárez Castillo –of American nationality–, and Alejandro Trujillo Rocha?

The end of the massacres, another promise that López Obrador did not keep.

to time.