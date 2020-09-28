Blue the ostrich living in the British safari park Longleat is going through a “personality crisis”. The bird considers itself a zebra. And it creates big problems for the employees of the park, refusing to fulfill their parental responsibilities. Thus, according to the publication The sunBlue spoils the ostrich breeding program in Longleigh.

Blue joined the zebra herd. He runs, plays and grazes with them. And even tries to wave a non-existent tail.

Usually ostriches of this species make up pairs for life. And the male and female share the responsibilities of hatching eggs. However, Blue’s father turned out to be useless. And although a female named Stacy laid her eggs as expected, Blue, instead of paying attention to offspring, prefers the company of mammals. Therefore, they decided to move the negligent dad out of the park to another place, replacing him with another, more responsible, male.

“He is not interested in being an ostrich. It’s just not for him. He spends all his time with a herd of zebras, and they like it when he is around, ”employees say. One of the caretakers suggests that Blue may not like female ostriches. Either way, he’s acting strange.

The issue with Blue was filmed for the BBC Animal Park show.

In the wild, ostriches and zebras can often be seen together. Ostriches have poor eyesight, but zebras can see well. On the other hand, zebras have a poor sense of smell, while ostriches have an excellent sense of smell. Thus, zebras and ostriches complement each other in protecting against predators.

Longleat is the world’s first safari park outside Africa, which was created in 1966 on the territory of the old Longleat estate by its owner – “the most eccentric aristocrat of Britain” Alexander George Tinn, the Marquis of Bath, who, as “FACTS” wrote, died of coronavirus in April this year.

photo – BBC ANIMAL PARK

89

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter