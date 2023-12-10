LONDON. Pranotherapy, energy exchanges and passages of light: King Charles III chose homeopathy and holistic medicine to treat himself. This is demonstrated by his latest decision to appoint, as personal doctor, Michael Dixon, 71, who has become chief medical officer of the Royal Household.

An important presence for the monarch who now takes him with him on trips almost everywhere, from Kenya to Germany, according to what is reported today Sunday Times. On the other hand, Carlo’s passion for alternative medicine is nothing new: already in 2006 he had stated in Geneva, during a WHO event, that “governments must abandon their traditional approach to health”.

Dixon, a doctor by profession before turning to homeopathy, is also president of the College of Medicine, a group that campaigns for holistic medicine, and is in favor of the prescription of some natural medicines by the National Health Service. According to information from the British newspaper, the doctor, originally from the county of Devon (south-west England), “converted” to homeopathy after inviting a Christian healer to his National Health Service clinic. The healer’s method consisted of placing his hands near the patient and moving them very slowly across the body, visualizing the passage of white light. The treatment seems to have helped a chronic patient and, certainly, convinced King Charles.