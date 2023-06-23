Elements of the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), in coordination with personnel from the General Prosecutor of Justice (FGJ)both from Mexico City, executed two search warrants in two properties located in the Venustiano Carranza and Iztacalco mayors.

Two men were arrested in these operations, Orlando “N”aka the 27-year-old “Slimy Bear” and Jose Arthur “N”, also known as the “Banana”, 30 years old; They also secured possible drugs, a firearm and useful cartridges.

Both are related to complaints for the crime of extortion against bar and restaurant owners, as well as the sale of drugs in establishments located in the Roma – Condesa corridor, with which two buildings were located where illegal substances were possibly stored.

The first action was carried out at an address located on Amado Paniagua street, in the Colonia Moctezuma First Section, where Orlando "N" was arrested and a short firearm was seized; 83 bags with apparent marijuana, 70 doses of a cocaine-like substance, a grammar scale, a cell phone, and a motorcycle.

While the second action occurred in a building located on Calle 6, of the Pantitlán Agricultural Colonywhere José Arturo “N” was arrested, who was seized with 27 useful cartridges, 100 doses of a solid substance, one more bag with a possible narcotic, one more with a green herb similar to marijuana, 10 cigarettes of the same vegetable, four wrappers made with transparent adhesive tape, two firearm chargers, two cell phones, a gramera scale and documentation.

According to the police report, the detainees are possibly linked to a criminal cell of the Unión Tepito criminal organization, and are also linked to murders in the Roma, Polanco and Narvarte neighborhoods.