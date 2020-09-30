The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, where active hostilities resumed between the armed forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia, became the subject of discussion at a special meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna.

Representatives of 57 OSCE member states reportedly attended the meeting.

Opening the meeting, Permanent Council Chairman Igli Hasani reiterated his concern over the ongoing clashes and the deteriorating situation on the contact line. He expressed concern about the growing number of casualties and reiterated the OSCE’s call for an immediate de-escalation of the conflict.

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office for Nagorno-Karabakh Andrzej Kasprzyk informed the meeting participants about the situation in the zone of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, pointing out that he receives information directly from the places of events and from local informants at the highest level. Kasprzyk indicated that the OSCE is ready to send its representatives to the conflict zone and resume monitoring as soon as the situation allows.

The representatives of the co-chairing countries of the Minsk Group – France, the Russian Federation and the United States of America – reaffirmed the co-chairs’ call to all parties to immediately cease hostilities and resume negotiations to find a way to a sustainable settlement of the conflict.

US Representative to the OSCE James Gilmore warned third forces against interfering in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, pointing out that it can only lead to an aggravation of the situation in the region.

