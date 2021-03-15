The biggest awards in the world of cinema await an edition marked by the coronavirus that will make virtuality the protagonist. Two historical milestones will mark the gala: the live viewing platform Netflix got 35 nominations and two women are opting for the Oscar for best director for the first time.

The public of the seventh art already knows who are the nominees to win a statuette on April 25. The 93rd Academy Awards gala is expected to be historic due to the peculiarity of the context in which it is held.

The pandemic has notably affected the film industry due to the massive closures of cinemas for months and the almost total paralysis of film production for weeks, an event that has given more wings to a trend that had already been pronounced for years: nomination for works produced by live viewing content companies.

The top two films to win the most nominations were “Mank,” with ten nominations, and the acclaimed favorite, “Nomadland,” with six. The latter continues to be preferred in polls due to its success at the Golden Globes and this year’s Venice Film Festival.

‘Mank’ is a film that narrates director David Fincher’s vision of the filming of the iconic and mythical feature film ‘Citizen Kane’ by American Orson Welles, while ‘Nomadland’ is a critique of the industry created around the emergence of the Internet and the precariousness that has brought many people.

In addition to the latter title, five other films are nominated for six Academy Awards. These are ‘Minari’, ‘Judas and the black messiah’, ‘The father’, ‘The Chicago 7 trial’ and ‘Sound of Metal’.

This edition of the Oscars will be held under the abnormality marked by the pandemic. To begin with, its date, scheduled for April 25, is two months after what the calendar of the last decades is used to. In addition, virtuality will be the protagonist in a gala that usually paralyzes Los Angeles and welcomes great world-class artists under the same roof.

A fundamental edition for live viewing platforms

2020 was marked for the most part by widespread confinements, quarantines and lockdowns that prevented the viewer from going to theaters due to the coronavirus and forced them to turn to online platforms to see the best recent cinema. In this context, the growth of platforms such as Netflix, which had already been going on for years, has been accentuated.

Netflix will be one of the great protagonists of this edition of the Oscars by accumulating up to 35 nominations for statuettes. The films that contributed the most to this platform were ‘Mank’ and ‘The Chicago 7 trial’.

The substantial increase in nominations and candidates under the Netflix umbrella occurs, above all, due to the impossibility of enjoying the cinemas that viewers have had and the notable lack of income that this has meant for the film industry.

The company began launching Oscar productions in 2015, but so far it has never achieved a best picture statuette and has had to settle for smaller categories, something that has already generated controversy in the past. Now he has two titles to qualify for the highest recognition of the ceremony.

For its part, Amazon managed to sneak between the nominations for best film thanks to the production of ‘Sound of Metal’ and has a total of 12 nominations and Disney + got 15 nominations, in part thanks to its production ‘Soul’. In addition, other platforms such as Apple TV + got the first nominations in their history.

Two women aspire to the best direction for the first time

Another of the innovative points in the next gala is that two women aspire to the recognition of best direction for the first time in history. Over the years, this section had been crowded by directors, a point that had stirred controversy in recent years. But in 2021, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao compete for the award in this category.

Throughout almost half a century of editions, only five women have received the nomination in this category, with Kathryn Bigelow being the only winner for ‘The Hurt Locker’ in 2010.

The first candidate was Lina Wertmüller, for ‘Seven Beauties’ in 1977, which was followed by Jane Campion (‘The Piano’, 1994), Sofia Coppola (‘Lost in Translation’, 2003), Bigelow (‘The Hurt Locker’, 2010) and Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’, 2018).

In this edition there will also be a record in the number of women nominated in total, since there are 70 who choose to win the highest award in the world of cinema.

Little Latin American representation at the gala

Among the films nominated for the international category, there will be none from the Latin American continent, after the Chilean ‘The mole agent’ will be left out despite being one of the favorites. This year there will not be a single film in Spanish in this category, which is usually represented in this language.

The good news is that this film did win its nomination for best documentary.

Below is a list with the nominations of the main categories of these awards:

Best film

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’, by Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler

‘Nomadland’, by Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey and Chloé Zhao

‘The father’, by David Parfitt, Jean-Louis Livi and Philippe Carcassonne

‘The Chicago 7 Trial’, by Marc Platt and Stuart Besser

‘A promising young woman’, by Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell and Josey McNamara

‘Sound of Metal’, by Bert Hamelinck and Sacha Ben Harroche

‘Minari’ by Christina Oh

‘Mank’, by Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth and Douglas Urbanski

Best direction

David Fincher, for ‘Mank’

Thomas Vinterberg, for ‘Another Round’

Emerald Fennell, for ‘A Promising Young Woman’

Chloé Zhao, for ‘Nomadland’

Lee Isaac Chung, for ‘Minari’

best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, for ‘The Mother of the Blues’

Gary Oldman, for ‘Mank’

Steven Yeun, for ‘Minari’

Anthony Hopkins, for ‘The Father’

Riz Ahmed, for ‘Sound of Metal’

Best actress

Carey Mulligan, for ‘A Promising Young Woman’

Andra Day, for ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’

Vanessa Kirby, for ‘Fragments of a Woman’

Frances McDormand, for ‘Nomadland’

Viola Davis, for ‘The mother of the blues’

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Raci, for ‘Sound of Metal’

Sacha Baron Cohen, for ‘The Chicago 7 Trial’

Lakeith Stanfield, for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

Leslie Odom, Jr, for ‘A Night in Miami’

Daniel Kaluuya, for ‘Judas and the black messiah’

Best Supporting Actress