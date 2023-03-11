‘The Fabelmans’ You would have to go back to ‘ET’ in 1982 to find such a personal Steven Spielberg film. The director looks back and settles scores with his family, while telling us how his passion for telling stories with a camera was born. How not to reward a movie that offers the right doses of nostalgia, drama and curiosity?



Steven Spielberg by ‘The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg hasn’t received an Oscar since ‘Saving Private Ryan’, more than twenty years ago. Hollywood owes an eternal debt to the man who changed the entertainment industry by inventing the summer blockbuster with ‘Jaws’ and who in ‘The Fabelmans’ makes a fiery defense of cinema in theaters.



cate blanchett by ‘TÁR’ The third Oscar of the Australian actress is sung. She appears in all the scenes of ‘Tár’ and she doesn’t care that she doesn’t like her character because she connects with big and controversial issues of our time: feminism, abuse of power and cancel culture. In addition, she has already taken all the awards of the season. See also Rita Moreno, for her second Oscar for 'West Side Story'



brendan fraser by ‘The Whale’ You vote with your heart, not your head. And the artistic resurrection of Brendan Fraser, who suffered from depression after being a victim of sexual abuse, has brought tears to the public every time he has accepted an award in the past year. His transformation into morbidly obese under layers of latex and makeup also scores big points at the Oscars.



Jamie Lee Curtis for ‘Everything at once everywhere’ From sexy scream queen to effective comedic actress, Jamie Lee Curtis has reached 64 years of age with her popularity intact, albeit mostly in supporting roles. Everyone likes her, so she just needed a hit like the fantastic comedy ‘Everything at once everywhere’ in which she can let her hair down and get her first Oscar.



Ke Huy Quan for 'All at once everywhere He has a nose for leading actors like Brendan Gleeson ('Inisherin's Banshees') and Judd Hirsch ('The Fabelmans'), but Hollywood has been very amused by the resurrection of that boy who appeared in 'The Goonies' and 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom', who has returned to the camera in 'Everything at once everywhere' after many years retired from acting. Unfortunately, at 51, he is still as histrionic as he was when he was a kid.



‘The Fabelmans’ Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner transcend the biographical anecdote of the director’s family to recover a time when America lost its innocence. The beauty of the images, the charm of the first experiments in Super 8 by the author of ‘Schindler’s List’, do not hide the fact that ‘The Fabelmans’ talks about issues such as adultery, anti-Semitism and bullying.