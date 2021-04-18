Producers of the Oscars slated for next week said the celebration would look like a movie, as winners will be given more time to talk and masks will play a major role in it.

The epidemic and three of the new producers were behind the creation of a new version of the traditional ceremony, which awards the most prestigious awards in the world of cinema, in the presence of thousands of stars and senior executives in the sector.

Most of the April 25 concert will take place at the Union Railroad station in downtown Los Angeles, where the event will be held.

“It will not be like any party that was organized in the past,” director Steven Soderberg, who is producing the concert in collaboration with Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins, said during a press conference.

Soderberg, who directed the movie “Contagion” in 2011, added that the epidemic “opened the way to trying something that had not been tried before.”

Soderberg said that the ceremony will be filmed as a movie in which the presenters, including Brad Pitt, Harrison Ford and Halle Berry, will embody “themselves or at least a copy of themselves.”

Previous Oscar winners were limited to about 45 seconds, but Soderberg said this year’s concert “will make room for them. We will encourage them to tell a story and talk about something personal.”

Candidates who will not be able to travel to Los Angeles will be able to participate via satellite connection from various regions around the world, but the ceremony will not be allowed to participate through the Zoom application.