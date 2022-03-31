It will be practically impossible to forget what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the most recent ceremony of the Oscar awards. It seems that everyone involved in the incident has already spoken about it, however, it has now been revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences demanded of Smith to retire after what happened, to which the actor refused.

According to official authorities, due to the behavior presented by Smiththe Academy opened an investigation folder against the actor, and in case the Board of Governors so determine, Smith could be permanently expelled from the Academy. The actor will have a period of two weeks to prepare his argument, which must be presented in front of the board of directors before April 18.

“Things developed in a way that we could not have anticipated. Although we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize that we could have handled the situation differently.”

Smith not only is he exposed to being left out of the Academybut they could also take away the Oscar which was won by Best Actor in the movie king richard. It is not long before we know what fate awaits the actor, but things definitely do not look good at all.

Publisher’s note: Smith got into a real mess and yes, the truth is that nobody could have foreseen that this was going to happen. On the one hand, Smith could serve as an example to prevent any such incidents in the future, but for many, the punishment could be too severe.

Via: comic book