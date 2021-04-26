Carey Mulligan is a versatile actress who began her acting career from adolescence and showed her talent in various projects such as Pride and Prejudice, Northanger Abbey, El gram Gastby, among others. In 2009, she was nominated for The oscars for the movie Teaching of life. Now, she is one of the favorite actresses to win the golden statuette for the film A promising young woman.

The film is nominated for five Oscars, including Best Picture, Actress, Director, Original Screenplay, and Editing. The film was also created by Emerald Fennell, who plays Camilla Parker on the Netflix series The Crown.

According to Hola! Magazine, the filmmaker Fennell created A Promising Young Woman, after several Hollywood actresses denounced sexist violence in the film industry.

In an interview with BBCNews, Fennel stated: “It is a big part of the culture of the hook-ups (casual sexual encounters), unfortunately … Those who sleep with very drunk girls are not yet repudiated enough. It was absolutely common when I was young, and I think it probably still is in most places. “

The film has already won various awards such as Critics`s Choice Movie Awards, AACTA International Awards, WGA Award, BAFTA Award, Satellite Award and Independent Spirit Awards.