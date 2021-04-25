The statuette of the Oscars.

The United States Film Academy organizes this Sunday, April 25, the 93rd edition of the Oscars ceremony after two months of delay to its usual date. The ceremony will take place in its face-to-face format at the traditional Dolby Theater and at Union Station, the Los Angeles train station.

More information

Covid-19 tests and vaccination are key in the strategy to organize the Oscars 2021. The filmmakers who come from abroad arrived in Los Angeles almost 10 days ago and the Academy has required them to take three antigen tests until the night of the awards. Those who have not been able to travel to California will be in London (at the British Film Institute) and in Paris (in a studio).

This year there will be no presenter. Instead, the Academy announced 18 filmmakers who will be in charge of the awards announcements, including Bong Joon-ho, director of Parasites; Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, and Brad Pitt. In addition to Bryan Cranston, Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon, Harrison Ford, Rita Moreno and Zendaya, among others. See here the list of nominees.

Follow live the latest news from the Oscar 2021 awards gala: