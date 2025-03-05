After 16 nominations, Diane Warren He has returned to his golden statuette in the 97th edition of the Oscars. The American composer was nominated for the best original song for The Journeyhis theme with HER for Netflix movie Six triple eightbut lost after Evilof Emilia Pérezit would be done with this award.

The Warren’s first nomination was in 1988 for the film Manikin, Directed by Michael Gottlieb. Later, other sounded by their work in With Air (convicts in the air) (1997), Armageddon (1999) or Pearl Harbor (2002)among many others. In recent years, the composer shared candidacy even with Laura Pausini for Life ahead (2021)the film starring Sophia Loren.

After his new defeat, Warren pronounced himself as fun as possible. “I am fucking constant. I am the Oscar Terminator, but I will return. I say it with my voice of Arnold Schwarzenegger. I will return. You can’t get rid of me, “said the actress.” This is not going to stop me. I thought I had a chance this time. It was not so, but here I continuehe added.

16 nominations, an honorary Oscar

In spite of everything, Warren did win a Honorary Oscar in the Governments Awards of 2022and he did neither more nor less than from his invaluable friend and collaborated Cher, both accompanied by an orchestra.

Throughout his career, Warren also obtained Two golden balloons, an Emmy and a Grammy. A record that could continue to grow with his next job in the movie Maserati: The Brothersstarring Anthony Hopkins, Jessica Alba and Michele Morrone, and still pending premiere.

Apart from his jobs for the world of cinema, Warren has a prolific career in the music industry, composing music for singers such as Joe Cocker, Alice Cooper, Bon Jovi, Christina Aguilera, Pet Shop Boys, Meat Loaf, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Huson or Dolly Parton, among many others.

