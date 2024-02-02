Teacher's room, the film nominated for an Oscar by Germany in best international film, is a thriller with intrigues and lies that reveal the structures of the school system. The film directed by Berliner of Turkish origin İlker Çatak tells how mathematics teacher Carla Nowa must face a controversy in her first job. A series of robberies at the school puts the institution on alert, which begins to suspect that one of her students, Carlas, will mediate between aggressive parents and stubborn colleagues to get to the bottom of the matter.

Carlos Boyero acknowledges in his review of the week that, although he was not enthusiastic about the film, the German film has been highlighted by international critics and the industry itself. “It takes place in a school, but it is more concerned with achieving suspense than with pedagogy. It is not clear who is guilty or innocent, including the teachers, the students and the mother of one of them. “It wants to be disturbing, realistic.”

In the adamant, the winner of the Golden Bear at the last Berlinale, portrays in a documentary a particular floating psychiatric center in the middle of the Seine River. The team that runs the institution offers its patients the kind of care that anchors them in time and space and helps them recover or maintain their spirits. The production directed by Frenchman Nicolas Philibert is nominated for best documentary at the César Awards as well as the European Film Awards.

Javier Ocaña points out in his review that the film is at the same time the portrait of a group of men and women of all ages in need of science and calm, and a vindication of the need for public healthcare with resources. “There are people here from very different social classes and backgrounds. Poets and musicians with artistic knowledge. People with a conventional personal past, and others who were always singular, haunted by the shadows of their minds.”

With The promised landthe celebrated actor Mads Mikkelsen returns to act in a Danish film, after the Oscar winner Another round (2020). The historical film is directed by Nikolaj Arcel and is set in the 18th century. It follows the story of impoverished captain Ludvig Kahlen, who sets himself the seemingly impossible goal of conquering and dominating the inhospitable wastelands.

Elsa Fernández-Santos describes it in her review as a Nordic epic in which Mikkelsen plays a character worthy of the classic Western. “Go around all kinds of intrigues, including those of the ministers of the Crown, to enter a world of bandits and sadistic and corrupt aristocrats, where three female characters, among them a wild girl, will steal the heart of a cold and pragmatist who rejects his feelings.”

They are still on the billboard

poor creatures It is one of the movies of the year. Winner of the Golden Lion at the last edition of the Venice Film Festival, she is the second most nominated for this year's Oscars, with 11 nominations. The film about Bella Baxter, a woman resurrected after her suicide, is a “visual dizziness. The camera is dedicated from beginning to end to looking for twisted angles, it also alternates between black and white and color,” according to the review by Drover.

Spanish comedy Anyone has a bad day by Eva Hache tells the story of Sonia, who for the first time at 36 years old will be forced to do everything that she was inhibited and did not dare to do on her own. Javier Ocaña classified it in his review as “an approach to Wow, what a night! by Martin Scorsese

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe