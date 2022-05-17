Being the Scarlet Witch has required a great sacrifice on the part of Elizabeth Olsen. The actress recently confessed that due to her contract with Marvel Studios lost important papers, among which is an important film that was nominated for an Oscar for best screenplay and that in its time impressed the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 33-year-old actress spoke with The New York Times about her participation in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and her long journey in the MCU.

Although Olsen has earned the applause and affection of fans, getting to this point has been difficult for him: he has had to turn down other roles because of his contract with Marvel, he said.

Elizabeth Olsen managed to have her own series on Disney+ thanks to “Wandavision”. Photo: Disney+

“I started to feel frustrated. I had this job security, but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more of a part of me,” she explained.

This, in the words of the actress, has caused her to be considered less and less for other roles in Hollywood movies every day.

The Missing Movie Elizabeth Olsen

Although there were several roles, there is one in particular that hurt Elizabeth Olsen to reject.

It is “The Lobster”, a film directed by the Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and which reached an Oscar nomination in 2016 for best original screenplay.

Official poster of “The Lobster”. Photo: Picturehouse Entertainment

Olsen’s role was going to be the lead, but she had to say no because her contract with Marvel required her to be engaged as Wanda Maximoff.

Finally, the film starred Colin Farrel, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz in what is perhaps one of the director’s best films.

Elizabeth Olsen in “Wandavision”. Photo: Disney+

Since that 2015, the year in which the film was released, Elizabeth Olsen began her journey at UCM, where despite everything she has already been crowned one of the strongest and most beloved characters in the studio.