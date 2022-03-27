Tonight, movie lovers celebrate the 94th Academy Awards of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Hollywood, popularly known as the Oscars.

Like last year, in the midst of the pandemic, streaming is gaining importance, with Netflix dominating the scene with 27 nominations.

As it is recalled, the COVID-19 pandemic has already caused the Academy to change its rules in 2021 so as not to literally run out of films to reward before the theaters close. Until that edition, every film that opted to be nominated had to have been on display for at least one week in theaters in the city of Los Angeles. Due to the pandemic shutdown, that limitation was removed, something that has lasted until at least this year.

However, although the relationship between theaters and platforms is becoming more hybrid (with Netflix releasing its most powerful dishes in theaters or Disney playing with the windows between theaters and Disney Plus), the 2022 Oscar edition consolidates what we have already seen , but it also raises doubts for the future, when the studios have the rooms fully open again, says the media hipertextual.com.

This 2022, the films “The Power of the Dog” (with 12 nominations), “Dune” (10), “Belfast” (7) and “West Side Story” (7) lead the nominations in a gala where the comedians Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will be the masters of ceremonies in the emblematic Dolby Theater.

Netflix prevails with 27 nominations, the majority also thanks to “Don’t look up”. They are less than in 2021, when in total there were 36 nominations that, yes, ended up being only 6 statuettes, all of them minor.

Along with the red giant, Disney appears with up to 24 of its nominated premieres – uniting everything inherited from FOX – although if we take into account its direct premieres on Disney Plus, only Encanto and Luca with 4 nominations represent it in the streaming branch.

Warner doubles its nominations compared to last year, all attributable to HBO Max due to its decision to release simultaneously in theaters and its platform. Amazon, for its part, falls from 12 to 4. But, yes, if its acquisition of MGM materializes, it would add 8 more.

By all accounts, they point out that Netflix has been gaining ground in the race for the Oscar as it has increased its investment in original films and also in promotion.

Furthermore, due to the pandemic and also the drastic changes in the industry landscape, pure streaming distributors were not the only ones to adopt digital distribution in 2021. All the big studios bet on hybrid models, from Disney to Warner Bros. went so far as to put all of their 2021 programming on HBO Max at the same time it hit theaters, including Dune, which earned 10 nominations.

The Oscar

The power of the dog. Twelve nominations (Netflix). Photo: diffusion

Dunes. Ten nominations (HBO Max). Photo: diffusion

Don’t look up. Four nominations (Netflix). Photo: diffusion

West Side Story. Seven nominations (Disney +). Photo: diffusion

keys

In Peru. It can be seen from 7:00 pm on TNT.

Subscription. It is necessary to be subscribed to the following platforms: DirecTV GO, Movistar Play, ABC.