The Oscar ceremony, which is due on April 25, will be held face-to-face in Los Angeles. This is reported by The Hollywood Reporter with reference to an open letter from the organizers of the event to the nominees.

Those responsible for the ceremony promised that it would take place in a format that would be safe for the participants. So, at the event, a system of express PCR tests for coronavirus will be organized, and participants will be required to follow certain instructions depending on where they came from for the Oscar. At the same time, the organizers of the event emphasize that the option with participation in the Zoom ceremony is not provided.

Earlier, the American Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences named the 93rd Academy Awards nominees. Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas announced the names of the candidates during a broadcast, which is available on YouTube.