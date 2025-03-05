03/04/2025



Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Actor Award, broke the record to the longest grateful thanks of the Oscar, at a gala that suffered a slight descent of audience with 18 million viewers through the US chain ABC and the Hulu platform.

Despite promising that it would be “brief,” the protagonist of ‘The Brutalist’ offered a 5 -minute and 40 second monologue on stage, breaking a historical maximum of eight decades.

The British star Greer Garson, who won the statuette for best actress for ‘Rosa de Abolengo’ in 1943, held the particular mark with a speech of 5 minutes and 30 seconds, according to the book Guinness.

The Academy introduced the practice of limiting time and fire winners with music after Garson’s intervention. But Brody ordered the orchestra to stop playing on Sunday.









«Please stop music. I have done this before, ”said Brody, who had already won the Oscar in 2003 for his role in ‘The pianist’. In his speech, he thanked recognition for more than a dozen people.

The long intervention of the actor was in accordance with ‘The Brutalist’, a drama that, with its three and a half hours, was the most extensive nominated of the year. There he played an architect who emigrates to the United States after surviving the Holocaust.

“If the past can teach us something, it is a reminder that we should not allow hate to walk unbridled,” he finally concluded before those present at Sunday’s gala.

Preliminary data released by ABC on Monday showed that a total of 18.1 million viewers followed the ceremony in the United States, including those connected through Hulu.

The Oscars broadcast this year for the first time live by “streaming”, with some technical failures that made several users miss the delivery of the final awards.

These freshly revealed figures indicate that a three -year streak of improvement of the academy awards rates have been ended. Last year, they were followed by 19.5 million people.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the audience fell to 10.4 million viewers. Only decade ago, the replacement regularly exceeded 40 million.

The 97th edition of Sunday, in which the tragicomedy about a sex worker ‘Anora’ took five awards, including best film, attracted mixed reviews.

The specialized publication Variety said the 2025 version was “more successful than failed” and added that comedian Conan O’Brien “absolutely triumphed in its premiere as host, staying in the perfect line between acidity and affection.”

‘Indiewire’ agreed that it was “one of the best Oscar transmissions in years”, but for ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ the night was “inconsistent.”