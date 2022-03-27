The Angels. After the interruption due to the pandemic, The Oscars display their power this Sunday with one of the most Hispanic galas in their historybetween the nominations of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem and the musical performances of Sebastián Yatra, Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

The Spanish, without a doubt, will be heard a lot on the red carpet as well as the proclamations against the war in Ukraine, which will make an appearance at a ceremony whose main function is to celebrate cinema but, aware that it focuses the attention of half the world He always gets involved in politics.

In fact, one of its presenters, Amy Schumer, recently admitted that she proposed to the producers that the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, appear by video call.

Her presence is not confirmed although she He assured that he will include some comment on the “current conditions” at the gala.

Schumer will bear the brunt of the ceremony but will share that burden with two comedians, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. It will be the first time that the Oscars will have female hosts again after three consecutive years without a master of ceremonies.

These three comedians will try to refresh a ceremony whose declining audience is beginning to seriously worry the Hollywood Academy.

Last year’s gala, decaffeinated by the pandemic, brought together 10 million live viewers. It was its all-time low, a drop of almost 60% from the previous year.

A spectacular set has also been prepared for the gala’s return to the Dolby Theater after last year’s ceremony, which was held at Los Angeles’ Union Station, limited by the pandemic.

Penélope Cruz will attend the Oscar Awards this Sunday. instagram photo

White and blue tones will surround the stage and the first tables that will surround it, in the style of the traditional layout of the Golden Globes. A “magical portal to the future”, in the words of those responsible, according to People magazine.

And although everything is ready and the parties will return to normal after the ceremony, the ghost of COVID continues to threaten the gala and the Hollywood Academy has reinforced its protocol in the face of the increase in cases of the BA.2 variant in the Los Angeles area. Angels in the last days.

PCR tests will be required and whoever tests positive between 0 and 5 days before the ceremony will not be able to attend. The measures have reached the rehearsals, which have been closed to the media.

A LOT OF MUSIC AND A LOT OF SPANISH TO RAISE AUDIENCES

But with the confidence that everything will go well, the ceremony is expected, in addition to humor, a lot of music to give rhythm to its more than three hours of gala.

Sebastián Yatra, Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas will perform the songs that are candidates for best original song. Only Van Morrison will be missing, also nominated but who will not go to Los Angeles because he is on tour.

The appearance of the Colombian Yatra with “Dos oruguitas”, from the movie “Encanto”, will be especially memorable, since there are not many times that the Oscars have had a song in Spanish.

The last one in 2017, when Natalia Lafourcade, Gael García Bernal and Miguel sang “Remember Me – Recuérdame” in English and Spanish, the theme of the movie “Coco”.

And for the previous one, you have to go back to 2005, when Antonio Banderas and Carlos Santanta performed “Al otro lado del río”, a song by Jorge Drexler, which would win the Oscar.

But in addition, there will be more Latin representation since Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, Adassa and Stephanie Beatriz will perform “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, also from “Encanto” and one of the biggest hits of Disney in recent decades.

EIGHT AWARDS OUT OF GALA

As a negative point, the ceremony already drags controversy without starting.

Of the 23 categories that make up the Oscars, eight will be announced before the televised broadcast begins.

The affected categories are best documentary, best editing, best makeup and hair, best production design, best sound, best short, best animated short and best soundtrack.

The change will reduce the Hispanic presence at the ceremony, since it includes sections in which the Spaniards Alberto Iglesias (for the soundtrack of “Madres Paralelas”) and Alberto Mielgo (aspiring for best animated short for “The Windshield Wiper”) compete, and the Chilean Hugo Covarrubias (candidate for the same award with “Bestia”).

The decision was received as a jug of cold water among some candidates, who even threatened to boycott the gala.

Read more: Oscar Awards to celebrate “Bruno”, “The Godfather” and “Bond”

On the contrary, the Oscar Awards ceremony will dedicate a few minutes to recognizing the “most popular” film of the year, according to a vote on social networks.