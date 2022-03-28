Key moments of the gala Key moments of the gala

The Windshield Wiper, by the Spanish filmmaker Alberto Mielgo, has won the Oscar for best animated short. Although what has happened inside the Dolby theater in Los Angeles has been known at first thanks to what some attendees are telling on social networks. Because eight prizes are awarded before the televised ceremony starts and the Academy has begun to officially announce them only when it has verified that it had already been announced in another way. In fact, the Spanish composer Alberto Iglesias has not won the award for which he was competing: best soundtrack, which has gone to Hans Zimmer, for dunes. The film, by the way, already has three other awards, for best sound, editing and production design.

For the rest, there may be a surprise this Sunday at the Oscars. The nuanced portrait of the masculine world of the western directed by the New Zealander Jane Campion in the power of the dog has lost momentum in recent days and now is the time to CODAthe drama of a deaf and dumb family signed by the American Sian Heder, who begins to be repeated in the pools as the winner of the night.

new posts Inequality and inclusion, racism, coronavirus, the controversial decision to award eight awards before the gala or the collapse of the Golden Globes are some of the topics of the initial speech of the three presenters, Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. The stalls only hold the final rows. In the center and in front, tables created as islands with the main candidates to maintain social distance See also War Russia Ukraine, made in Italy wine export risks damage of 400 million The first four awards to be announced will be: best supporting actress, cinematographer, special effects and animated film, The first performance of the night is Beyoncé from Compton, for her song from Williams method, but it has great rivals. Although he will not attend the gala tonight because his wife has covid, Lin-Manuel Miranda can become PEGOT today, or what is the same: Pulitzer, Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar winner. Something his career was predestined for. He is nominated for two caterpillars from Charmalthough this year it has also participated in Tick, Tick… ​​Boom (his directorial debut and for which Andrew Garfield is nominated), the lively Alive and In a New York neighborhood, which adapted his first Broadway musical for the cinema. If someone takes it away, it will be Billie Eilish, for no time to die. The Oscars gala begins. In other words, the televised gala, because the awards have already been an hour and eight deliveries. Issue 94 begins with Beyoncé performing Be Alive, one of the nominated songs, for Williams method When the ceremony begins dunes She has already won four Oscars and it seems almost impossible for another to equal her… This previous gala is nonsense Here are the other two Spanish nominees: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem. The pools suggest that her prize is possible, although her favorite is apparently still Jessica Chastain. He, on the other hand, has considered her award impossible since the nomination itself. Practically everyone in Hollywood takes it for granted that Will Smith will be awarded as best actor in this edition. See also Covid today Italy, 192,320 infections and 380 deaths: bulletin January 19 Thomas Koch 27 Mar 2022 – 23:53 UTC Jessica Chastain promised that she would be sitting in her seat for this gala B of the Oscars, and she has. Here celebrating the award with her make-up artists, perhaps responsible for giving her an award for her performance tonight. Eneko Ruiz Jimenez 27 Mar 2022 – 23:47 UTC Now what dunes has already accumulated four awards, it is a good time to remember that there are four remakes among the nominees for Best Film: The Alley of Lost Souls, West Side Story, Dune and CODAwhich adapts the belier family, a huge success in its day as the great French comedy of the year. But let us not be surprised, none of them would be the first remakes in winning the statuette, since we have cases as relevant as Smiles and Tears, Ben-Hur, Chicago or infiltrators, by Martin Scorsese, so that no one tears their clothes. Now we are, yes, a little closer to seeing how the adaptation of champions with Woody Harrelson and directed by Bobby Farrelly will be able to win the jackpot in a year. Eneko Ruiz Jimenez 27 Mar 2022 – 23:40 UTC A reminder: Alberto Mielgo was the second Spanish animator to compete for the Oscar for short animation after Javier Recio and the eighth Spanish short filmmaker to compete in short films at the Hollywood Awards. And the first to win it Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:35 UTC The Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling goes to Tammy Faye's eyes Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:34 UTC Iker Seisdedos tells from inside the Dolby theater that none of the winners has said anything about being relegated to gala B Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:32 UTC Oscar for Best Production Design for dunes Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:30 UTC The three winning short films are worthy of the award. What Mielgo has done is impressive, Riz Ahmed stars in a short anti-xenophobia with an overwhelming final rap, and Harris' story is overwhelming Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:27 UTC The Oscar for Best Editing goes to Joe Walker for his work on dunes . Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:25 UTC Hans Zimmer wins his second Oscar for the soundtrack of dunes. She accepts it on his behalf Jason Momoa, since Zimmer is on tour. This means that Alberto Iglesias has not won, snif Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:24 UTC Best Short Fiction for The Long Goodbyedriven by Riz Ahmed Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:22 UTC Gregorio Belinchon 27 Mar 2022 – 23:20 UTC Alberto Mielgo's speech, leaked before the Academy announces the award: Eneko Ruiz Jimenez 27 Mar 2022 – 23:18 UTC We already have a prize to add in this video: <br /> Eneko Ruiz Jimenez 27 Mar 2022 – 23:17 UTC