“Too many injuries on the scooter”. We need contrasting measures such as, for example, “the prohibition of use after the age of 60”, because people who are a few years older “cannot have the right driving stability”. Thus Andrea Costanzo, president of the Italian Society of Road Traumatology (Socitras), commenting to Adnkronos Salute on the phenomenon of the use of scooters in cities and the choice of France which goes towards a ban on rental in urban areas, precisely to reduce the risks of an accident.

The most common ‘scooter’ injuries, recalls the expert, are “wrist breakage, because the first gesture, when falling, is to protect yourself with your hands”. Also “the elbows are at high risk and, more generally, the upper limbs which represent at least 50% of the traumas”. But there are also “traumas of the shoulder, of the hip”. The most serious danger, however, “remains head trauma, which can be fatal. If the scooter is hit by a car traveling at 30 km per hour, the classic point of impact, between the windscreen wiper and the bonnet, produces a lethal impact”, underlines Costanzo, according to whom the use of “a full-face helmet should be compulsory, because traumas can also affect the face”.

“By bicycle – recalls Costanzo – you learn to ride as a child, it is a means on which we have more practice. The scooter is a new experience and often we are not aware that it requires other skills. So I believe, in particular, that it should be prohibited for the elderly. When you are on the scooter – he specifies – you must stand on a small base, with your feet one behind the other and, often, with a minimum distance from the sidewalk. You need balance, attention to posture, ability avoid obstacles quickly and move the controls at the same time. The risk of falling is high”.

On a practical level, other measures would also be necessary, “in particular the use limited to cycle paths or dedicated roads”, but also “mandatory lights in front of and behind these clearly visible vehicles are needed, as well as lighting on handlebars capable of highlighting the figure of the driver”.