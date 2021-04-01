Orthopedist-traumatologist of the Chaika clinic Anton Devitsev in an interview with Sputnik radio called the most dangerous footwear.

According to the doctor, wearing shoes of the wrong size is not only uncomfortable and uncomfortable, but also harmful, because it leads to various injuries to the foot. “From the wrong shoes, there can be deformation of the nail plate, subungual hematoma,” he explained, adding that this goes away when changing shoes.

For people with high instep, it is sometimes difficult to pick up shoes as they are mostly designed for a lower instep. If you choose the wrong shoes, the shoes will crush, this will lead to trauma to the skin, to calluses. “Such people need to choose shoes, for example, with an elastic band at the top,” the expert said.

He also advised against buying various silicone shoe pads without consulting a specialist. “Any spacers between the foot and the shoe lead to a change in the angle of the foot,” Devitsev said.

In September last year, a traumatologist-orthopedist, osteopath, candidate of medical sciences Konstantin Ternovoy said that in the fall, short shoes can be dangerous to health. He noted that in recent years, people have worn shoes that do not cover the ankles and short pants in cold weather. According to the specialist, this threatens hypothermia and inflammation of the Achilles tendon.