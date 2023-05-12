Daniel Ortega, in a file photo. Jorge Torres (EFE)

The same day that the Government of Spain began to grant nationalities to the first 14 of 317 Nicaraguans declared stateless, Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo accelerated their repressive gear, specifically that of the judiciary: the titles of 25 opposition lawyers were annulled with one blow , among which stand out the writer Sergio Ramírez Mercado, the human rights defender Vilma Núñez and even the best man at the wedding of the presidential couple, former magistrate Rafael Solís, one of the regime’s most notorious defectors.

The combo of disqualified jurists had already been previously convicted in absentia for political crimes, such as “treason,” and the Ortega-Murillos had also stripped them of their Nicaraguan nationality, confiscated it, and exiled them. Fifteen of the 25 affected are part of the 222 political prisoners who were exiled to the United States last February.

The judiciary issued this May 11 two resolutions in which the National Council of Administration and Judicial Career is invoked and its “competence to organize and direct the procedure of incorporation and granting of the titles of lawyers and public notaries, as well as authorizing and suspend the exercise of the profession” for being traitors to the country and having been denationalized. The suspension of these lawyers comes two days after the Sandinista justice imposed the same measure with the defender of political prisoners Yonarqui Martínez, which inaugurates a new repressive tone carried out by justice subject to the dictates of the presidential couple.

Lawyer Héctor Mairena, one of those stripped of his lawyer’s title, told EL PAÍS that the decision shows viciousness. “It shows the will of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo to annihilate us civilly. We were already economically annihilated when they took away the pensions of several of us who were retirees… and now they want to annihilate us professionally,” he said.

Mairena, a member of the UNAMOS movement (formerly the Sandinista Renewal Movement), indicated that the “dictatorship’s menu is varied but also shows that it is running out.” According to him, within the “repression menu is jail, exile and now this dispossession of the profession.”

The judiciary maintains that “they were imposed accessory penalties of absolute and special disqualification from holding public office, holding public office on behalf of and at the service of the State of Nicaragua, as well as holding positions of popular election and the loss of their rights.” citizens in perpetuity, likewise, the loss of Nicaraguan nationality, consequently, in accordance with the Nicaraguan legal system and regulations that govern the profession of lawyer and notary public, these people cannot hold the title, nor practice the profession of lawyer and notary public, since they lost the right to practice said profession, by virtue of having lost their Nicaraguan nationality [sic]”.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

In the second resolution, the judiciary disqualifies Uriel Pineda; the writer Sergio Ramírez; former magistrate Rafael Enrique Solís; the environmentalist Mónica López Baltodano; the activist Héctor Ernesto Mairena; human rights defender Gonzalo Carrión; former deputy Eliseo Núñez; Manuel Jacinto Diaz Morales; Álvaro Leiva Sánchez and, finally, the president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh), Vilma Núñez Ruiz de Escorcia.

The lawyers of this second resolution are exiled, convicted and are part of the group of 94 denationalized, however, since 2018 they have maintained the complaint against the outrages and human rights violations committed by the Ortega-Murillo. “I have been a human rights defender for more than 30 years and for repudiating the abuses committed with more force since 2018 is that they pass us the bill. It is revenge, it is punishment. However, from exile we remain committed to the fight for the human rights of Nicaraguans. The objective is to spread terror outside of Nicaragua. That is why they strip us of our nationality and now they take away our title,” denounced human rights defender Gonzalo Carrión.

Despite the fact that it is public knowledge that most of these lawyers are in exile and exile, the judiciary “warns them that they must send to the Secretariat of the Supreme Court of Justice, within twenty-four (24) hours, under warning of law, if they do not do so, the titles of lawyers and public notaries, the respective protocols, the seal and the lawyer and notary public card.

Former deputy Eliseo Núñez, another of those affected by the resolution, described this fact as “abusive” because it is based on an illegal sentence, in which none of the lawyers had the right to defense. “This is what has happened to all Nicaraguans and it violates due process,” he emphasized.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.