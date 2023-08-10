Facade of the Central American University in Nicaragua. ACU

The Central American University (UCA), one of the most important and historic campuses in Nicaragua, has received another blow from Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, and this time it seems to be deadly: the regime ordered this Wednesday to freeze the bank accounts of the soul Jesuit mater, as well as that of some of its highest leaders. the media divergent revealed an email that the university sent this morning to its students and collaborators reporting “inconveniences” in their means of payment.

“Due to inconveniences in our channels and means of payment beyond our control, we are not receiving payments corresponding to fees or services from any of the instances of the university. We regret the inconvenience and we will inform you once it is possible to process payments in our central box and alternate channels,” the communication details. The freezing of the accounts is yet another blow by the Sandinista regime to try to suffocate the UCA. The venue has resisted official reprisals since 2018, the year of massive social protests against the presidential couple.

the article of divergent details that the authorities of the Sandinista regime did not inform the UCA whether or not there is an investigation into the origin of the frozen funds, as has happened with the Catholic Church, whose assets were seized by an alleged investigation of “money laundering.” According to a source close to the Jesuit institution consulted by EL PAÍS, internal, organizational and financial movements have been reported in the compound for a few weeks, aimed at “reducing the impact” of a measure similar to that of the accounts.

In addition, since 2021, the UCA was in the process of accreditation before the National Council for Evaluation and Accreditation (CNEA). The registration delay has prevented their directives from being formally updated with government institutions and financial institutions, ie banks. Since this update of information does not occur, the Ortega-Murillo regime pressures, through the Superintendency of Banks and Other Financial Institutions (Siboif) to close it “for financial administrative reasons.” A measure similar to that applied to the thousands of NGOs closed down by the Sandinista administration.

Retaliation on various scales

The UCA opened its doors to care for those injured in the repression in 2018 and then allowed student expressions of protest against the regime. The campus was the cradle of students who protested the fire in the Indio Maíz biosphere reserve and then the reform of the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute (INSS), the trigger for the current sociopolitical crisis that Nicaragua is going through. Several of the students who faced the dictatorship, like Lesther Alemán, were students at the UCA. Aleman was found guilty for the alleged crime of “conspiracy to undermine national integrity,” and remained in prison for more than a year and a half, until he was finally exiled to the United States six months ago.

The harassment against the university began with inquisitive audits of the National Council of Universities (CNU) controlled by the ruling party. But it fully escalated in March 2022, when the Sandinista Parliament ordered the removal of their constitutional 6%, when it was separated from the CNU and a reform to Law 89, the Law on the Autonomy of Higher Education Institutions, was approved. In September of that same year, the Jesuit institution launched a cry for help to obtain funds and avoid eliminating scholarships, something they could not… In the end, the university alleged “budget limitations” to the students and cut the subsidies from 100% to a 80%

In that same year, the ex-rector, José Idiáquez, and the vice-rector, Jorge Huete, were exiled by the Migration and Aliens authorities. Both were denied entry to Nicaragua after they made trips abroad. At the head of the institution was Father Rolando Enrique Alvarado López, who is the current rector of the UCA, and who for now has not referred to the freezing of the accounts.

The UCA has also received all kinds of reprisals in the last five years from the National Council of Universities (CNU), the governing organization of higher education in Nicaragua, and the General Directorate of Taxes (DGI). The harassment of the CNU consisted of exhaustive and extraordinary reviews of the accreditations of the careers and master’s degrees that were cumbersome and generated enormous work for those in charge.

Control over the universities is one of the last targets of the Sandinista government. The first measures were to expel hundreds of students and delete their academic records. In addition, surveillance increased in public facilities, through the National Union of Students (UNEN), the Sandinista arm in public universities. In 2021, the couple went a step further with cancellations and confiscations of private universities. Since then, at least 26 eliminated centers have been registered, through the Ministry of the Interior and the CNEA. This last institution argues, in most cases, that universities fail to comply with “established minimum quality standards”. The justifications for the closure of the universities range from accusations of money laundering to the Hispanoamerican University (Uhispam), “falsifying information”, not reporting their financial statements and not registering as foreign agents. In recent months, the justifications are that the academic offer is inconsistent or that they do not have adequate infrastructure. The UCA has not been exempt, but until now the regime has refrained from openly confiscating the UCA.

For now, it is not known if this freezing of bank accounts implies the end of the UCA, which, despite the attacks suffered by the regime, has resisted. Experts in higher education have insisted that the cancellations and suffocation of the universities are part of a plan for total control by the Ortega-Murillo regime at all levels of Nicaraguan education. Professors, former rectors, students and political scientists consulted agree that the ruling couple intends to eliminate university plurality and free thought, imposing its totalitarian model.

