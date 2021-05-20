The Nicaraguan Police after seizing equipment in the editorial office of the magazine Confidencial, this Thursday in Managua. Wilfredo Miranda

The Nicaraguan Police executed this morning a new raid against the magazine Confidential, a medium critical of the regime and directed by journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro. This is the second time that Confidencial has suffered an assault in this way. In December 2018, the regime raided and confiscated the magazine’s newsroom and its equipment. Several journalists were repressed while covering the raid.

The journalist Chamorro has denounced this morning in a radio program that at the time of the raid a journalist from the media was in the newsroom, who remains, he said, “disappeared” after the police assault. “We want to see Leonel Gutiérrez, we want him to regain his freedom if he is detained. At the moment he is being held, kidnapped by the Police because we have not been able to have even a contact with him. We want the goods that have been taken back to us ”, said Chamorro, quoted by Confidential.

Chamorro has pointed directly to President Ortega of this new action against the magazine, an investigative journalism outlet that has been in the government’s sights since the former Sandinista guerrilla returned to power in Nicaragua in 2007.

“This would be the second time that the dictatorship has launched a frontal attack against this media outlet, which was illegally attacked at dawn on December 13, 2018, so they stole everything from us (…),” Chamorro denounced. “What we are seeing today does not respond to any law, we cannot find any rational justification. There is nothing new happening. It didn’t start today. It started many decades ago ”, added the journalist.

Several reporters denounced on social networks that the police also arrested journalists who were covering the event, including correspondents from international agencies. Also in the area was the collaborator of EL PAÍS in Managua, Wilfredo Miranda, who on Twitter recounted the assault: “The police take my colleagues from the international press, from EFE Noticias, and I escaped from being arrested. “They go to jail, they go to jail,” said a plainclothes policeman. The reason is that we are documenting the new assault on Confidencial. With total violence they cornered us and took cell phones. My colleague René Lucia was persecuted and attacked. As we were several journalists, they could not arrest all of us because we dispersed. A plainclothes policeman was leading the riot police ”.

Subscribe here to the newsletter of EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region