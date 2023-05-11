Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, in a file photo. Europa Press/Contact/Xin Yuewei

The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo has ordered the dissolution of the Nicaraguan Red Cross, a humanitarian organization created in 1931, when the city of Managua was shaken by an earthquake and then devastated by fire. The first secretary of Parliament, the Sandinista deputy Lorna Dixon, sent this Wednesday a bill that not only repeals the founding decree of the organization, but also mandates the confiscation of the association’s assets and “transfer” them to the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

The Sandinistas’ main argument is that the Nicaraguan Red Cross is governed by the “fundamental principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which include humanity, impartiality and neutrality.” The regime alleges that the Nicaraguan association “acted against those principles” in 2018, the year of massive social protests against the presidential couple. At that time, the humanitarian organization turned to the streets to heal and care for the thousands of wounded left behind by police and paramilitary repression.

“In the acts that occurred in 2018 that threatened the peace and stability of the nation, some affiliates of this Association acted against these principles and its Constitutive Act and Statutes; and the Association itself transgressed the laws of the country by disregarding and even supporting this act of its affiliates”, indicates the document approved by the Sandinista legislators.

The Government also maintains that the Nicaraguan Red Cross has breached “its duties and obligations established in Law No. 1115, General Law for the Regulation and Control of Non-Profit Organizations (OSFL)”, by not presenting “financial statements, accounting balance , tax declaration, lack of verification of their donors and fund providers, outdated information in the registry of the Ministry of the Interior”. In other words, the same allegations that the Ortega y Murillo regime has made against the 3,290 Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that have beheaded since 2018 for not submitting to the Foreign Agents Law, one of the regulations to silence and dismantle civil society.

“This is the last straw, another attempt to control absolutely everything that happens in Nicaragua. This violates international regulations and the international principles of the Red Cross,” Ana Quirós, an expert in public health and denationalized feminist, told EL PAÍS. “By becoming a government body, it is no longer really the Red Cross, which is an organization that must be, firstly, apolitical and secondly, it must be independent. Third, it must be non-discriminatory. And what we know about the Ministry of Health and the attitude of the government is the opposite”.

Immediately afterwards, in article 3 of the repeal law, the Government orders the confiscation of all assets of the Nicaraguan Red Cross, but they overlap it with the term “transfer of assets.” “All the assets, assets and shares that to date belong to the National Association called the Nicaraguan Red Cross will become property of the State, and will be administered by the Nicaraguan Red Cross, a decentralized entity attached to the Ministry of Health (MINSA)”, they establish Sandinista legislators.

After dissolving the association, the deputies created another figure that will be controlled by the State, under the following argument: “Since 2007, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity has been strengthening the Family and Community Health Model (MOSAFC), guaranteeing a comprehensive approach, with the leading role of families, ensuring health from the beginning of life, childhood, adolescence and adulthood, making families active subjects in the social construction of their own health. This is the spirit that ensures the health of Nicaraguans in Nicaragua from a Christian, Socialist and Solidarity Model”.

The International Red Cross has tried to be a humanitarian mediator in the sociopolitical crisis in Nicaragua, relying on the association now dissolved, especially on issues related to political prisoners. However, the anger of Ortega and Murillo against the international institution has as a precedent not only denying them entry to prisons, but also the fact that in March 2022 they expelled the head of mission Thomas Ess, without informing the reason for the decision.

The cancellation of the Red Cross of Nicaragua interrupts more than one dozen humanitarian projects and courses that develop in indigenous communities, issues of violence prevention, food insecurity, drought, and the analysis of human biological samples that contribute to the study, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases in their laboratories throughout the country.

“The most serious thing is that through the Red Cross one could have some type of service, perhaps not medical attention, but transfers in cases of emergencies. But by becoming part of the Ministry of Health, it loses all independence. If we were to find ourselves in a situation like that of 2018, the Red Cross would also be prevented from even transferring injured people or denying them care, just as the public health system did with the protesters,” Quirós says.

Suspended defender of political prisoners

One day before dissolving the humanitarian association, the judiciary ordered Ortega-Murillo to definitively exercise the professions of lawyer and notary public” to the jurist Yonarqui Martínez. The provision has been published in a circular that also declares “null” the title of this professional who has dedicated herself to the defense of political prisoners in Nicaragua.

In recent weeks, Martínez has denounced the hunt against opponents and the express processes against them, whom Sandinista judges have accused of political crimes, such as “undermining national sovereignty” and “propagation of false news.”

The definitive suspension of the title of lawyer for Martínez is another blow against constitutional rights, which is added to the stripping of nationality of 222 Nicaraguans, decisions that lack legal basis. It is not the first time that lawyers and jurists have been suspended for political reasons. Those who have been affected, however, have decided not to report for fear of reprisals.

“There are precedents in which lawyers have been suspended, as is the case of Dr. Orietta Benavides and defense attorney Manuel Urbina Lara. Both were arbitrarily dismissed for simply carrying out their work as defenders and it shows how in Nicaragua there is disrespect for the specific procedures established, both in the current notarial legislation and in the matter of the administrative judicial career,” Braulio Abarca, defender, told EL PAÍS of human rights exiled in Costa Rica.

