Facade of the Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE), in Managua (Nicaragua). Jorge Torres (EFE)

Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo have dealt a new blow to higher education in Nicaragua this Monday with the closure and confiscation of the Central American Institute of Business Administration (INCAE), a renowned business school in which professionals linked to the field of administration and the economy came to Nicaragua to be formed. The closure sends a message to the private sector that “no one is untouchable,” says Eliseo Núñez, an exiled opponent in Costa Rica, referring to the direct connection between the business community and INCAE. “It is a way to co-opt the economic sector and local businessmen. Also to intimidate the largest businessmen. It is the regime’s way of saying that they are capable of anything,” says Núñez.

As it has done with thousands of civil society organizations since 2018, the Ministry of the Interior (Migob) canceled the legal status of INCAE through agreement 106-2023-OSFL with the argument that “it failed to comply with its obligations as an organization without profit by not presenting their financial statements between the years 2020 and 2022″. “There were inconsistencies in the financial statements for the periods 2015 and 2019; failed to comply with the legal requirements established for receiving donations; and was not registered as a foreign agent,” continues the agreement published this Monday in the official gazette. The Gazette.

The Migob also indicated that INCAE “did not verify the identity and good reputation of its donors and their organizations; did not document the identity of its background suppliers; did not immediately update all of its information; and omitted or presented false data in the reports submitted to the corresponding institutions. The Central American Institute of Business Administration has hindered the control and surveillance of the General Directorate of Registration and Control of Non-Profit Organizations of the Migob.”

INCAE Business School is an international business school based in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. It was founded in 1964 by Central American businessmen, former United States President John F. Kennedy, and the Harvard Business School. It is one of the most prestigious study centers in the world for its master’s degrees in business administration, which are completed by important businessmen.

Núñez considers that the confiscation of INCAE means the loss of a level of education that will not be achieved again in Nicaragua. “Even if the dictatorship fell tomorrow, it will be extremely difficult for any government to reinstall a graduate school like INCAE due to its level of training and research,” he maintains. Last August, the Ortega and Murillo regime confiscated the Central American University (UCA) and in its place installed the Casimiro Sotelo National University, which, to date, remains non-functional due to the lack of students willing to enroll and lack of budget.

The center regrets the closure

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

INCAE recognized the cancellation and confiscation of its assets “with deep sadness.” But they promised to continue with their purpose of “transforming lives, for a better future in Latin America, from their campus in Costa Rica.” “Over the course of all these decades, Incae has been faithful to its mission of actively contributing to the sustainable development of Nicaragua and the region,” said the study center.

This Monday morning police surrounded the Incae campus in Managua. In addition to being a study center, the facilities served as headquarters for the second attempt at dialogue that took place between the regime and the Civic Alliance for Justice and Democracy.

The dialogue took place between February and August 2019 until the regime ended it, after not accepting the agreements to end the repression. However, INCAE continued to promote dialogue between the sectors, so its confiscation is also “a form of revenge,” says Núñez.

Juan Sebastián Chamorro, an economist and exiled political prisoner, said that he could already see the closure coming. “We see how the dictatorship takes its toll on this institution for having been the second negotiating table of the National Dialogue and for having protected the students,” said Chamorro.

Eliseo Núñez adds that this is a strategy that consists of replacing the brute force that Sandinismo used at the beginning of the sociopolitical crisis in 2018 with the total control of the population through the confiscation of all educational, economic spaces and any services. social. “They want to leave the population without the ability to access educational, training and any other services, if not through the State,” he analyzes.

Economist Enrique Sáenz adds that the closure of INCAE is another example of “the dictatorship’s contempt for knowledge and education.” “It is a totalitarian desire to control critical thinking,” he said, warning that it is a “lethal message” for national or international investors of the consequences of opposing the regime. “And it will have a negative impact not only for the private sector, but also for the population in general due to the loss of employment and the increase in the cost of living,” he stated.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.