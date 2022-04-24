A group of orphaned minors who have fled from the Ukraine have lunch at the Salamanca school where they are sheltered. Miguel Velasco Almendral

In the most rural area of ​​Salamanca, in a town of 200 inhabitants where dogs nap in the middle of the road and the shutters are always closed, lives a Ukrainian woman with 85 children. Elena Alekseevna, “mommy” for the little ones, disciplinedly directs the new life of these children, who fled from the bombs that threatened their orphanage in Lviv, eastern Ukraine, and arrived in Spain at the end of March on a plane chartered by Defending. Half of these children have a disability and, until a few days ago, when a plane passed by or a balloon exploded, they ran to hide under a table. “Now they are beginning to smile little by little,” says Alekseevna at the religious boarding school where they are staying.

It’s time to eat, and while the last table finishes their dishes in silence, the older ones sweep and tidy up the dining room. Alekseevna, who has been working in this orphanage for 28 years where they barely have contact with the outside world, does not take her eyes off them. She leads them a short while later, in single file, to her bedroom for a nap. Upon waking up, the huge school plot, surrounded by oaks, is filled with children from every corner. In the same enclosure, another fifty children of diverse origins live and study as interns, most of them from Equatorial Guinea.

At nap time, all the children go to their rooms in a disciplined way. Miguel Velasco Almendral

Among the refugees from the war in Ukraine there is a boy in a wheelchair who is always smiling. He is accompanied at all times by the same friend, one of the smallest, who takes him, brings him, takes care of him and throws him down a gentle slope while he bursts out laughing. Nikkita is also there, a very tall boy with a cognitive deficit who cannot be separated from his backpack full of cars. Or Felipe and Bogdan, 16 and 17 years old, who have become inseparable from Chimo Luque, a retired chef from Seville who has become a shepherd who lives at the school.

Luque has included the orphans in his daily tasks. He has a dozen hanging around him every day, although Felipe and Bogdan are the most faithful. “Vamoooooou!”, Felipe shouts to the goats so that they approach the door of the corral. “They already control. They help me in everything that is necessary: ​​we go to the meadow with the goats, they go for the chickens, they have learned the donkey ration…”, celebrates the shepherd. The children’s communication with the man, each one in his language, is amazing. “I communicate perfectly with them, we have no secrets,” laughs Luque.

The children, whose guardianship still belongs to the Ukrainian State, are between seven and 17 years old and managed to leave Lviv thanks to an operation organized by the Madrina Foundation. At the moment, there is little institutional presence and Conrado Giménez, the director of the foundation, and a group of dedicated volunteers take care of everything: from clothes and food to birthdays and haircuts.

The classes, for now, are run by 17 teachers from the orphanage, who left their families to continue taking care of the children, but it is not yet clear who, when and how they will be able to enroll here. “God gives you the mission and then helps. I don’t expect anything from politicians”, maintains Giménez, with the image of Saint Michael the Archangel, patron saint of kyiv, hanging around his neck.

Conrado Giménez, president of the Madrina Foundation, led the evacuation of the orphans and is in charge of their reception. Miguel Velasco Almendral

The war in Ukraine has already forced more than 25,000 boys and girls to come to Spain (more than 38% of all registered displaced persons). Among them, there are 2,045 considered unaccompanied foreign minors, according to government sources. A part, specifically 604 minors, arrived completely alone, like a group of 28 players from a football school who have been welcomed in Catalonia. Another 1,441 children are considered “minor at active risk”, a category that includes those who either do not have documentation or whose person accompanying them (parent or guardian) does not prove this condition. It is the formula that Spain has found to exercise a little more control in the face of the incessant arrival of children who, in many cases, escape their supervision.

The children of this orphanage, although technically they are with their legal guardians, have also been registered in Spain as unaccompanied foreign minors, as is done with the thousands of unaccompanied children who arrive by boat and whose guardianship is the responsibility of the communities. autonomous. “It is a greater guarantee, thus ensuring that the reception and care is adequate and there is communication with the country of origin to check their identities,” explain sources from the Ministry of the Interior. In this particular case, it remains to be seen what role the autonomous community will play in the comprehensive reception of these children.

On the blackboard in one of the classrooms, Susana Sanfiz, a 55-year-old Argentine, has drawn a pair of clocks to show Sasha the times. The 12-year-old boy had lived in the orphanage since he was a baby and, in 2017, he began spending vacations in Buenos Aires with Sanfiz and her husband. The couple had started adoption procedures that ended up getting stuck, first because of the pandemic, and now because of the war.

They had not seen him for two years, they lived with anguish the bombings on Lviv and knowing that the little boy had taken refuge in Spain, the couple flew without thinking about it to accompany him on his first days here. “We came because we needed to see him and hug him. This is a very difficult age for children and we wanted them to feel our unconditional support”, says Sanfiz while the little boy breaks records playing Candy Crush on his mobile.

Sasha has no neurological problems, but she does have speech difficulties and has not yet been diagnosed. “With love and time, it seems to me that we can transform him into a fully adapted adult,” confides the woman, who will say goodbye to him again in a few days.

The community of volunteers that has formed around these children is curious. Chelo appears, the cook, who bursts into the dining room to review the list of ingredients that she needs to prepare a Ukrainian soup. “Let’s see, we have potatoes, but I need beetroot and smoked ham. They have been asking for that soup since they arrived,” she announces.

Óscar, one of the volunteers, has installed a trampoline and sports equipment for the children. Miguel Velasco Almendral

The children are in awe of Sofía, a sweet 14-year-old girl who has traveled to the village with her mother to help in any way she can. “Don’t go,” the kids ask him in a group they have on WhatsApp. Her mother, Teresa Sánchez, a pharmacist, has already been to the border with Ukraine twice to pick up refugees and decided to take leave of work to spend almost two weeks in boarding school. The woman goes from here to there organizing the birthday of one of the girls, distributing gifts or going to the nearest towns to shop. This Saturday, finally, they returned to Sabadell, although Sánchez promises to be back, this time with her youngest daughter, only three years old, in a few days. “Once I get to know them, I find myself unable to leave them alone,” she says.

With the boys there is also Borja, a young man who worked in London in a newly created company and now teleworks at school to dedicate time to them. And Óscar, who has a sports club in Las Rozas (Madrid) and is there to set up baskets, trampolines or volleyball nets. The children, the volunteers agree, arrived closed and fearful. Now, they ask for and distribute love even to strangers.

As the day progresses, the director, Elena Alekseevna, is shedding her armor. In the morning, she had made it clear that she did not like the presence of journalists, she conditioned this report to her superiors in Ukraine approving the taking of photographs and she discouraged, or rather prohibited, speaking with children . “They are not prepared,” she settled. But as the sun goes down, she is willing to talk. Although one of the kids can help translate into Spanish, she prefers to communicate through the mobile translator. Silent. And so, in the nearest cafeteria to the school, half an hour away by car, she tells a bit of her story by typing with her long red nails.

“Our children [en referencia a los 85 huérfanos] They have already been through a war twice. In 2014 we managed to evacuate them to another region of the country, but this time it was not possible”, he relates. “They ask me every day when we are coming home and if it will be safe.”

“What do you answer them?”

He shrugs. “We really want this to be over soon, but… Kids need to stay kids as long as possible and for that they need to be safe,” she says.

Her two children are also with her. “When we fled, I was able to bring my daughter. But my son was in Mariupol and for 15 days I did not know if he was alive, ”she writes.

When asked if she is as tough as she seems, Alekseevna breaks into tears. She’s not. “I am very afraid that I will not be able to face all this, that I will not be able to save them.”