Amr Obeid (Cairo)

3 Spanish clubs are about to leave the Champions League early, after losing their stadiums, in the first leg of the round of 16, and unlike the fall of Barcelona, ​​Seville and Atletico, Real Madrid appears to be the only one able to qualify for the quarter-finals, after its victory outside the stadium at the expense of Italian Atalanta, and it may be “Royal” is the only hope for Spanish football in that difficult version of the continental championship.

In the event that the “Merengue” alone qualifies for the quarter-finals of the “Champions League”, the “La Liga” teams will be exposed to this position for the fifth time, since the beginning of the current century, as the matter was repeated 3 times during the first decade of the “21st century”, while this happened only once. Only in the last 10 years, and in fact, Barcelona was the only “La Liga” representative in the earliest times, during the 2018-2019 season, and despite his success in overcoming Manchester United after that, he was eliminated dramatically by Liverpool in the semi-finals, after winning the first leg by three. And a staggering four-leg loss in the second leg, to consolidate the Spanish knot in the current century, which confirms the inability of the Spaniards to win the title if one of them qualified for the quarter-finals.

“Barca” was the “only jockey” in 3 previous editions, and went out each time in the semi-finals, where he was eliminated by Inter in the 2009-2010 championship, after he was exposed to the same thing at the hands of “United” in the 2007-2008 version, while Valencia left the role. The eight in the following season at the hands of Chelsea. The 2004-2005 season witnessed the worst Spanish participation, after the quarter-finals were held without the “La Liga” teams for the only time in 20 years, when the “Liga giants” failed to surpass the round of 16 at the time, as the “Real” lost to Juventus, and the “Blaugrana” was eliminated by The hand of the «blues».

In 9 previous editions during the past two decades, a Spanish “trio” managed to qualify for the quarter-finals, including 3 consecutive times at the beginning of the “millennium”, as well as 6 consecutive championships between 2013 and 2018, and the Spaniards won the title 6 times, 5 for “Royal” and one for “Barca”, while the Spanish presence in the quarter-finals was “bilaterally” through 6 tournaments during that period, and the “Catalan Giant” succeeded in crowning it 3 times, while the Spanish representatives did not exceed the semi-finals in the rest of the times.