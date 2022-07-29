The Orlegi Group is a business group that is often in the eye of the hurricane due to the movements it makes within Mexican soccer. However, it is a reality that they have been able to find the formula for success and proof of this is the most recent two-time Atlas championship.
Recently the Orlegi Group has made a move to acquire Real Sporting Gijón from Spain, a goal they had several years ago and which they have finally been able to achieve. This movement has been beneficial for several of those involved within Orlegi, and even for some outsiders such as the América club, since Alejandro Irraragorri got rid of Juan Ferney Otero and could repeat the formula in the following days.
América has eliminated Jorge Meré, however, he cannot give him a release and he has become the team’s great headache this summer. But fortunately for Las Águilas, Orlegi could negotiate the signing of the Spanish defender and take him to Sporting, although it is unknown whether through a purchase or a transfer. All parties welcome negotiating this move. However, there is an important obstacle in the way, the soccer player’s salary is very high and exceeds the payroll of the Spanish team.
#Orlegi #Group #negotiates #departure #Jorge #Meré #América
