The Orion spacecraft of the US Space Agency (NASA) landed Sunday in the Pacific Ocean at the end of the Artemis 1 mission, which flew in the vicinity of the moon with the aim of preparing for the return of humans to its surface in the coming years.
In this test flight, the unmanned vehicle entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of approximately 40,000 kilometers per hour, and then slowed down its high-speed descent thanks to a group of parachutes, according to what was shown by scenes broadcast live by NASA.
The vehicle will be pulled out of the ocean and placed on a US Navy ship off the Mexican island of Guadalupe.
The spacecraft has passed more than 2.2 million kilometers in space since it took off on November 16, as part of the first flight of NASA’s giant new rocket “SLS”.
Orion flew over the moon, less than 130 km from its surface, and moved away from the planet for more than 430,000 km.
The success of this mission is of great importance to NASA, which has invested tens of billions of dollars in the American “Artemis” program to return to the moon, aimed at preparing for a future trip to Mars.
The first test flight of this new vehicle was a complete success.
