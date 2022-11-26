The Orion spacecraft on Friday, November 25, made a successful maneuver to enter a deep retrograde orbit around the moon, reports NASA.

On Friday at 16:52 (Saturday 00:52 Moscow time), after launching the sustainer engine of the Orion spacecraft, it headed for an elliptical orbit about 62,000 km above the surface of the Moon. It will stay there for six days, which will allow the spacecraft to be able to reach a great distance from the Earth. After that, on December 1, Orion will descend from a given trajectory, and on December 5, it will make another flyby of the Moon at close range.

Orion is scheduled to splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California on December 11th.

On board the Orion are dummies to measure the impact of flight conditions on future crews.

Earlier, on November 22, Orion flew at a distance of 130 km above the surface of the moon. Uniquely, the spacecraft was located on the dark side of the Earth’s satellite, which is not visible.

Prior to that, on November 16, the Space Launch System (SLS) carrier rocket with the Orion spacecraft was launched to the Moon as part of the Artemis mission. The launch was made at about 10 am Moscow time from the Canaveral Cosmodrome in Florida. The launch was postponed several times for technical reasons.

NASA’s lunar program called Artemis provides for three flights to the Earth’s satellite, the third stage is planned to land people. The goal of the mission is to land people on the moon using the Orion spacecraft. NASA intends to complete the program by 2024, but does not rule out possible delays or postponements.