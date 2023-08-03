Thursday, August 3, 2023, 01:31



The urban project adjacent to the Orihuela AVE tracks continues its course, but with a modification proposed by the City Council that would allow it to include commercial use in the aforementioned plan. In this way, the redistribution of the 220,000 square meters of Sector 12 would go on to allocate 49% to tertiary and commercial use and 51% to industrial use.

The General Plan establishes the development of the city of Orihuela in twelve zones: eleven residential and Zone 12, industrial. The latter comprises the area of ​​urban land located to the south of the railway system, between the city of Orihuela and the Arneva y Bigastro highway, the purpose of which, as stated in the General Plan, was to serve as a complement and mutual interrelation with the freight transport by rail.

Thus, in this subdivision, Sector 12 would be an industrial area listed under the heading ‘Warehouse area next to the railway’. Over the years and the modernization of the city, this use attributed to it when this area surrounded the surface railway line has lost its meaning and its original use was based on supporting the railway service.

They defend that the land, classified as industrial in the general plan, is in the heart of the urban area and it is necessary to change the uses

According to the City Council, after the undergrounding, Zone 12 has been absorbed by the urban area of ​​Orihuela itself and, therefore, they do not consider it reasonable for it to maintain pure industrial uses. This is why, they say, an opportunity is opening up to regenerate this sector, through the revitalization of commerce, services and urban renewal.

The situation arises that the current General Plan for the urbanization of Orihuela was approved in 1990, which is why it has not been updated for 33 years, in which, for any procedure of this type, specific modifications have been made to the plan. For this reason, they allege from the City Council, in many cases the needs of the municipality are not reflected in a global way.

Now, with this modification proposed by the Consistory, it is intended to provide a tertiary, commercial and parking use to the area, in addition to adapting industrial uses to the new times, through the creation of technological institutes, research companies and business parks , among others.