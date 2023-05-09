Tuesday, May 9, 2023, 00:40



Today’s Governing Board will study the approval of the new ordinance against prostitution. The regulation, they defend from the Department of Social Welfare, is equated with the one already implemented by the Generalitat in order to put an end to the sexual exploitation of women in the municipality. The draft, they say from the socialist ranks, already has the support of Ciudadanos (which has the majority in this body) after the popular denounced that it was paralyzed in an alleged blackmail to the mayoress to approve the Cala Mosca file.

The text establishes, on the one hand, the infractions that will be fined and, on the other, the pillars for a future municipal plan to help those women victims of trafficking. The sanctions chapter establishes three levels: light (sanctioned with a fine of 500 to 750 euros), serious (from 750 to 1,500 euros) and very serious (from 1,500 to 3,000 euros).

Thus, the dissemination of advertising that promotes the prostitution market and sexual tourism in the public space is considered a minor infraction. Their material executors and those listed as advertisers will be responsible.

Sanctions for serious infractions will be directed against consumers and, in this sense, it will be penalized to request, negotiate or accept paid sexual services and carry out any activity of a sexual nature in the public space in exchange for payment, in money or in kind, or any other consideration. The ordinance will also prosecute those who collaborate with those requesting sexual services with actions such as monitoring and alerting about the police presence.

For these purposes, behaviors of favoring and intermediary promotion between the applicants for sexual services and prostituted persons will also be fined, as well as any other that facilitate contact between both parties.

Very serious infractions negotiating or accepting sexual services when they are carried out less than two hundred meters from educational centers or other places with an influx of children and intended for the celebration of any public act of a cultural, festive or sports nature, as well as those Points that imply greater vulnerability for people in a situation of prostitution due to their isolation, lack of lighting, proximity to vehicle traffic routes and spaces that prevent or hinder escape.

The new ordinance, however, does not stop at the punitive aspect. The City Council also lays out the bases of a future comprehensive local action plan for women in prostitution “so that they can integrate socially, economically, and at work in society.”

Among other aspects, the plan will establish the actions and measures for collaboration and coordination with other public administrations and entities that assist victims of sexual exploitation. The objective, it abounds, is that “they receive information about their rights and about the resources and services they can access” in order to provide them with better social care (reception, referral to residential services and resources), psychological, health and legal assistance. from the moment prior to filing a complaint, as well as their training, employment guidance and support for job search.