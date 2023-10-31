Tuesday, October 31, 2023, 00:24



| Updated 09:04h.

The government team is working ‘in extremis’ to ensure that the El Paseo redevelopment project (formerly known as Calvo Sotelo) does not perish due to inaction and risk losing nearly half a million euros in Next Generation European funds. On the path of the last plenary sessions, the executive Vegara wants to carry out a new credit modification to overcome the lack of budget by taking more funds from the municipal piggy bank, as has been done, for example, for the adaptation of the plot of the new school of the coast or the purchase of land for the expansion of the courts.

Whether it will go to the next plenary session is still up in the air, but the deadlines are tight since, to begin with, the credit modifications do not come into force immediately, but rather take a few weeks until they are published in the official gazette. Then it would have to be put out to tender, but, according to the popular opposition, the previous PSOE-Cs government requested an extension that expires in February of this next year. If it is in the award process by then, there is some hope that a new extension will be obtained that saves the essential help for the project to move forward.

The value of the credit modification charged to the treasury remnants will be around, as LA VERDAD has learned, the part of financing corresponding to the City Council. As announced in April by the executive of former mayor Carolina Gracia, the project as a whole is valued at 642,000 euros, of which 471,600 correspond to European aid. The rest would be the responsibility of the Consistory.

Despite the announcement, just a few weeks before the municipal elections, the project was already presented by the executive of former popular mayor Emilio Bascuñana. The former Councilor for Markets, Víctor Bernabéu, then included this reform within a more ambitious commercial plan of 786,000 euros. It included, among other investments, modular booths, efficient lighting of the environment, implementation of smart and sensorized containers or digital mupis with real-time information on municipal activities, while promoting local commerce.

For its part, the strict reform of this promenade meant a radical change in configuration, where 80% would be completely pedestrianized, according to executive Gracia. After its reform, the Paseo would consist of a single platform shared with vehicles. Only a single central lane will be left for traffic, which would be delimited by tree pits.

The space freed up for pedestrians would be paved, they said, with Portuguese terrazzo in ocher tones and efficient lighting would be installed, as well as a children’s play area, new furniture and a rainwater and sanitation network would be enabled.

The MSW center on the coast and the sentences, pending funds

In the last Plenary Session, the government team reached 23 million from surpluses for the payment of investments and pending accounts. But there would still be bills to pay. Among these would be the works on the new MSW work center on the coast. The construction company demands that the City Council pay the construction certifications worth 371,000 euros and the City Council wants to approve another 440,000 to complete the work. The project, worth 860,000 euros, was conceived during the government of the popular Emilio Bascuñana, but began in the previous mandate of the socialist Carolina Gracia, who only paid for the first two certifications of about 65,000 euros. If everything goes as planned, the new elevated center at PAU 26 should be completed this coming January.

Likewise, the government team is working to settle another account, in this case, with Justice. The legal services are working on encrypting all duties for judgments pending execution that must be paid if late payment interest is not to be paid. Some sentences are from more than 10 years ago.