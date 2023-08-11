Friday, August 11, 2023, 00:32



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Orihuela City Council has begun the removal of the historic rubbish dumps that had been occupying the public thoroughfare of the coast for weeks. This waste, which accumulates above all remains of constructions, is distributed throughout different urbanizations next to the islands of containers for the collection of urban solid waste.

From the departments of Street Cleaning and the Environment, they point out that these dumps have a great environmental and visual impact on public roads and that for this reason they have proceeded to contract support services for their removal and transfer to the treatment plant. From the Consistory they call for citizen collaboration “so that together we can carry out a better management of this waste.” In addition, they request help to tackle this problem, asking citizens to proceed to denounce spills, deposits and acts contrary to the ordinance when they occur.

Along these same lines, the Department of Citizen Security warns that control of compliance with the street cleaning and urban solid waste ordinance will be strengthened, “especially on these dates when more waste is produced on the coast.”