As reported by LA VERDAD, on July 12, the Official Gazette of the Generalitat Valenciana published the announcement of authorization requests for a photovoltaic plant located in Torremendo.

The Orihuela City Council has now presented allegations to said installation, since it would be on the limit of urban land.

The Department of Rural Development, directed by Víctor Valverde, has coordinated the work for the presentation of the appropriate allegations, which have been sent to the Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Commerce and Tourism.

Valverde explained that this plant is adjacent to various buildings located on the Hurchillo road, such as the Molino neighborhood, the Virgen neighborhood and even the cemetery, next to the occupation of part of a road. “In addition, it is highlighted that it is seriously affecting the possibilities of expanding urban land in said district and essential elements of it,” said the mayor, who recalled that Torremendo already has its future expansion limited by the reservoir. from La Pedrera.

Likewise, from the Department of Rural Development they indicate that the project presented does not take into account that among the affected plots there are currently three semi-consolidated PERI, together with the serious damage to the landscape that the installation will cause in the term of the Oriolan hamlet.

As this newspaper announced last month, the objective of this plant is to lower the energy costs of the Torrevieja desalination plant.

In addition, this would not be the only planned project, since a little further from Torremendo another 16.36-hectare plant is planned with a total installed power of 8.6 MW, interconnected with the grid through a medium-sized overhead line. voltage in 20 kW.

In both cases, the promoters propose that their respective evacuation lines be done underground, following the path marked by the CV925 road between Torremendo and the intersection of this road with the CV95.