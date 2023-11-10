Friday, November 10, 2023, 18:43



| Updated 11:30 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Countdown to the celebration of the Orihuela Economy Night. The Chamber of Comerio has presented the fourth edition that will be held on November 30. The president of the institution, Mario Martínez; The second vice president, Cristina Torres, and the Councilor for Commerce, Vicente Pina have announced the details of the event.

Among the new features, Torres explained that this year the venue changes and moves to the La Lonja Auditorium. “There we will present the awards to Oriola commerce and industry in different categories,” said the second vice president of the entity, who added that “it is a night that has established itself as an unavoidable event for our business community to recognize the work they do.” our companies in matters such as sustainability, internationalization or innovation, among others.

Mario Martínez has announced the companies awarded this year. On the list will be Mercaluz, award for business career; The Agus Gastrobar, award for best restaurant; Vegametal, internationalization award; Cash Bernabeu, family business award; Villamartín Golf, sustainable tourism award and Contrimar, innovation award.

The Juan Cerdán honorary recognition will go to Nicanor Bascuñana, currently honorary president of Caja Rural Central. Mario Martínez has highlighted the trajectory of the award-winning firms, “most of which started as family businesses and have known how to adapt to the times and grow by implementing new processes and technology that have placed them at the forefront in their respective sectors, carrying the name from Orihuela wherever they have taken their work.

In this sense, the president of the Chamber of Commerce has specified that this is also the case of Nicanor Bascuñana, “who for decades at the head of an entity as Oriola as Caja Rural Central, has known how to share with Oriola society through entities of all areas, the benefits of the box.

New appointments

Martínez has announced that during this fourth Night of the Economy the people who will become vocal advisors of the plenary chamber will be officially named. “These are five people of recognized prestige in their fields of action and who we believe will help us bring the camera closer to society.”

Specifically, they are the urban planner Armando Ortuño; the director of the Fernando de Loazes Chair, Gregorio Canales; the pharmacist and writer Julia Valoria; the veterinarian and music promoter Ana Gómez Pardo and the businessman and until a few months ago director of the office of the Plan Vega Renhace of the Generalitat, Antonio Alonso.

The Councilor for Commerce, Vicente Pina, congratulated the winners and thanked the Orihuela Chamber for their work.