Israel’s War of Independence in 1948 generated an immense exodus. Around 750,000 Jews were expelled from Arab countries where they had lived for hundreds of years. On the other hand, just under 750,000 Arabs left Israel, most of them voluntarily: they responded to the call of the invading Arab armies who asked them to open a path to allow them to “throw the Jews into the sea”.

Jewish refugees arrived in a newly created and impoverished country that strove to absorb them. None of them have been called refugees for decades — they all received citizenship and were integrated into the country, with full civil rights, their children rising to high positions as doctors, engineers, high technology specialists, military officers, judges, nurses, lawyers and all and any profession. Unfortunately, the same did not happen with the Arab refugees who arrived in Islamic countries.

The Arabs who left present-day Israel — and who since 1964 began to call themselves Palestinians — were placed in refugee camps, without citizenship rights and, in most countries, without any other rights. With the exception of what was then Transjordan (now Jordan), all other countries placed drastic restrictions on refugees. The Arab League (and the UN) also defines their spouses, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Palestinian refugees, regardless of their country of birth or religion. The majority live in 68 refugee camps spread across Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, as well as the Gaza Strip (which until 1967 belonged to Egypt) and the West Bank (which was incorporated into Transjordan and conquered by Israel in 1967). Life in refugee camps generates frustration, anguish and a lot of anger. Some examples:

1- Lebanon: no Palestinian has the right to citizenship — they do not vote nor can they be voted, as they are not citizens they do not have the right to medical services, education, retirement or passport. They are prohibited from owning properties. Any descendant of the 1948 refugees is considered a refugee. Children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren born in Lebanon maintain refugee status, which explains the existence of around 420 thousand Palestinians in the country. Virtually any non-manual service is prohibited to refugees. Because they are stateless, they cannot even leave the country, as they do not have documents.

2- Syria: Syria received 70,000 to 80,000 Palestinians during the War of Independence. It maintains the same rules as Lebanon and other Arab countries: children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and even anyone who marries one of them is classified as a refugee. Today there are 454 thousand, after around 160 thousand fled the civil war that is raging there. In Syria they have the right to work and to own only one property — commercial or residential. Children born in Syria to a Palestinian parent do not have the right to nationality — they are considered Palestinian. They have no right to vote, no passport and are strictly prohibited from owning arable land.

Refugee camps in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank have not been dismantled, despite being under Palestinian administration.

The situation described above, combined with government corruption, lack of jobs and prospects and mainly anti-Israel incitement in schools, on radio and TV as well as in mosques and in leaders’ speeches gives rise to a violent anti-Israel and anti-Jewish feeling. From the end of the 1980s onwards, the preaching of violence as the only path to liberation led to the creation of numerous groups supporting terrorism as a vehicle for releasing frustrations — a convenient external enemy frees the authorities from internal criticism.

This is the fertilizer of terror, as we will see in the next chapter.